SOFTBALL

ALTON 5, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: Alton got to a 4-1 lead on Piasa Southwestern through three-and-a-half innings and went on to defeat the Piasa Birds 5-2 in Brighton Saturday morning. Alton improved to 6-4 overall; Southwestern dropped to 1-8 on the year.

Savannah Fisher led the way for Alton, going 2-for-4 with a double and run scored; Tami Wong had a 1-for-4 day with a homer, RBI and run scored while Ashlyn Betz, Sydney Hartman, Rachael McCoy and Abby Scyoc also had hits for the Redbirds. Rachel Watson was 1-for-3 for Piasa with a double while Ashleigh Walls was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Scyoc went the distance and got the win, striking out two; Alton head to Brussels for a 4:30 p.m. Monday encounter with the Raiders, then hosts Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Southwestern Conference clash. Southwestern travels to Litchfield Tuesday and Carrollton Thursday; both games start at 4:30 p.m.

CALHOUN GIRLS SPLIT FOUR GAMES AT BEARDSTOWN

Calhoun’s girls’ softball team went 2 and 2 over the weekend in Beardstown.

Friday the Warriors were beaten by Illini West 4-0 and then lost to New Berlin 12-3 in the nightcap.

Saturday, the Warriors beat Camp Point 2-1 in 8 innings. Macy Margherion tied the score at 1 in the top of the seventh with a solo home run.

In the eighth, Grace Baalman hit a double to score Hope Wilshetz for the game-winning run.

Calhoun beat Beardstown in the Final Game 6-0 to take fifth place in the tourney.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 12, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 0 (5 INNINGS): Meghan Schorman gave up just two hits and struck out 14 as Marquette Catholic defeated Belleville Althoff 12-0 in five innings on the road Saturday. The Explorers went to 7-2 on the year with the win.

Jada Johnson and Emma Nicholson each went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for MCHS; Emma Taylor was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored while Tess Eberlin and Schorman both doubled in the win.

Marquette heads to Mount Olive Monday and Waterloo Gibault Tuesday; both games begin at 4:30 p.m.

JERSEY 10, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (5 INNINGS): Bethany Muenstermann threw a five-inning no-hitter while striking out three at Metro East Lutheran Saturday as the Panthers blanked the Knights 10-0 in Jerseyville. Jersey remained undefeated at 9-0; MEL fell to 3-6 on the year.

Bethany Muenstermann heped herself going 2-for-3 with a double, while Kaylee Griggs went 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored; Libby Muenstermann and Peyton Tisdale both went 2-for-2 with runs scored, with Tisdale adding four RBIs on the day.

Jersey opens Mississippi Valley Conference play hosting Triad at 4:15 p.m. Monday, then travels to Civic Memorial for a 4:15 p.m. Wednesday league game. MEL heads to Marissa Monday at 4:30 p.m. and to Mount Olive at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CARROLLTON SPLITS AT BEARDSTOWN TOURNEY: Carrollton split a pair of games at the Beardstown Tournament Saturday, defeating host Beardstown 8-1 but falling to Illini West 4-1 in the final. The Hawks stand at 7-3 on the year.

Emmie Struble homered twice and doubled for the Hawks against Beardstown in a 3-for-4 game with three RBIs and three runs scored; Claire Williams and Carley Pyatt also homered for Carrollton while Pyatt and Cameryn Varble also doubled. Struble went the distance and struck out seven.

Illini West scored three times in the fourth and once in the sixth to hold off the Hawks; Hannah Krumweide homered for the Carrollton's only run of the game. Struble took the loss, dismissing four by strikeout.

Carrollton visits New Berlin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, then is at Greenfield at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 20-22, CAHOKIA 0-3 (FIRST GAME 5 INNINGS, SECOND GAME 6 INNINGS): Luke Simmons threw a five-inning perfect game Saturday as Marquette Catholic swept a road doubleheader 20-0 and 22-3 in Cahokia. The Explorers improved to 8-5 on the year.

Simmons struck out 12 Comanches in the opener, while Nick Messinger, Brady McAfee, Jayce Maag and Garrett Weiner each doubled; Maag, Zach Weinman and Liam Maher each had three RBIs for the Explorers in the opener. In the nightcap, Ethan Kopsie went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored, while Sam Stemm, Konnor Morrisey and Maag each doubled; John Blanchford had a double and a triple on the game; Nick Hemann got the win, going three innings and striking out five.

The Explorers head to Mount Olive for a Prairie State Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Monday, then host Civic Memorial at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

TRIAD 10-5, GRANITE CITY 3-3: Granite City visited Triad for a Saturday doubleheader, where the Knights swept the Warriors 10-3 and 5-3; GCHS fell to 4-7 on the year while the Knights improved to 7-3.

Jacob Grayson led the Warriors in the opener with two hits, a RBI and run scored; Latrell Smith and Clayton each scored runs. Travis Hellman, Zach Kraabel and Josh Mesenbrink each had two hits for Triad, with Mesenbrink homering with four RBIs. Chase Bertlesman got the win for Triad, while Cameron Hibbets took the loss for the Warriors.

Freddie Edwards went 2-for-3 for GCHS in the nightcap while B.J. Nesporek had a double and a RBI; Hibbets, Smith and Miller each scored for the Warriors. Hellman and John McGee each doubled for the Knights in the win. Drew Travis got the win for the Knights, fanning four; Tyler Wheatley took the loss for the Warriors, striking out two.

The Warriors travel to Blazier Field in O'Fallon for a 4:30 p.m. Southwestern Conference game against O'Fallon, then host Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Cahokia at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Triad takes on Jersey in a 4:30 p.m. Monday Mississippi Valley Conference home game, then travels to Waterloo for a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday league game.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 11, STAUNTON 5: David Lane had two doubles in a 2-for-4 game and Jaxsen Helmkamp, Konnor Loewen, Colin Overmeyer and Corey Price each had two hits as Civic Memorial defeated Staunton 11-5 at Bethalto Sports Complex Saturday. The Eagles improved to 9-4.

Loewen and Price had doubles as well for CM while Helmkamp had two RBIs and two runs scored and Lane had two runs scored; Hayden Sontag had three RBIs on the day for the Eagles. Price recorded the win for CM, striking out five.

CM opens Mississippi Valley Conference play at 4:15 p.m. Monday at home, then visits Marquette Catholic for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday backyard rivalry game at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

