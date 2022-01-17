SATURDAY, JANUARY 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALTON 59, HIGHLAND 36: In the Highland Shootout, the Redbirds won their second straight game since returning from COVID protocols in taking a big win over the host Bulldogs.

The Redbirds led from start to finish, holding edges of 16-7, 29-19 and 44-31 after the first three quarters, outscoring Highland in the fourth 15-5.

Kiyoko Proctor led Alton with 25 points, while Jarius Powers added 11 points, Laila Blakeny hit for eight points, Alyssa Lewis had seven points, Khaliyah Goree and Renee Raglin each had three points and Talia Norman had two points.

Larissa Taylor led Highland with 14 points, with Emma Warner adding seven points, Grace Wilke had five points, Addison Crask and Abby Huelsmann each had four points and Abby Schultz scored two points.

The Redbirds are now 14-3, while the Bulldogs go to 5-19.

TRIAD 52, BELLEVILLE WEST 41: Three Triad players scored in double figures as the Knights rallied to win in the Highland Shootout over West.

The Maroons led after the first quarter 15-9 and at halftime 28-17, with Triad coming back in the third quarter to lead 33-31, then outscored West in the final period 19-10 to take the win.

Kendall Chigas led the Knights with 18 points, while Reagan Chigas added 13 points, Avery Bohnenstiehl scored 10 points, Sami Hartoin had five points, Madelyn Hunt had four points and Kathryn Weber netted two points.

Triad is now 14-6, while the Maroons go to 9-10.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 54, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 26: McGivney won their second straight game of the weekend, going on the road to defeat Southwestern.

The Griffins led all the way, holding advantages of 12-9, 29-15 and 40-20 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Piasa Birds in the fourth 14-6.

Charlize Luehmann had a big game for McGivney with 25 points, while Mary Harkins added 11 points, Claire Stanhaus scored seven points, Libby Telthorst had four points, Emma Martinez hit for three points, Sami Oller had two points and both Julia Stobie and Riley Zumwalt both scored a single point each.

The Griffins are now 15-6, while Southwestern slips to 4-10.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 64, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 20: In a Gateway Metro Conference game, Marquette led all the way through on the road at Maryville Christian.

The Explorers held leads of 16-2, 38-8 and 56-12 after the first three quarters, with the fourth quarter ending in an 8-8 stalemate.

Alyssa Powell led Marquette with 16 points, while Abby Williams added 12 points, Chloe White and Megan Meyer had eight points each, Kamryn Fandrey scored six points, Hayley Porter and Haley Rodgers had four points apiece, Nia Ballinger had three points and Olivia Kratschmer scored a single point.

The Explorers are now 14-6, while the Lions fall to 7-4.

TEUTOPOLIS 59, COLLINSVILLE 24: In another game at the Highland Shootout, Teutopolis got out to a big lead early on and went on to the win over Collinsville.

The Wooden Shoes lead all the way, holding leads of 14-9, 32-15 and 53-20, then outscored the Kahoks in the fourth quarter 6-4.

Megan Janson led Collinsville with 11 points, with Jenna Scheller coming up with six points, Ella Guerrero scored three points and both Jordan Gary and Talesha Gilmore both had two points apiece.

The Kahoks are now 11-11 on the season.

NORTH GREENE LADY SPARTAN CLASSIC

SEVENTH PLACE GAME

NORTH GREENE 36, PLEASANT HILL-BARRY WESTERN 33: In the seventh place game of the White Hall North Greene Lady Spartan Classic, the hosts came back from a small halftime deficit to defeat Pleasant Hill in the seventh place game.

The first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie, with the Wolves going ahead at halftime 20-17. The Spartans came back to take a 28-24 lead after three quarters, with Pleasant Hill outscoring North Greene 9-8 in the final quarter.

Bailey Berry led the Spartans with 17 points, while Carlee Speaker hit for nine points, Maddison Osborne had five points, Delanie Teno had three points and Bella Bushnell scored two points.

THE FINAL

PITTSFIELD/GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 32, HARDIN CALHOUN 23: Pittsfield went out to an early lead and didn't look back in taking the championship game over Calhoun.

The Saukees had a 9-5 lead after the first quarter, with the Warriors rallying to take a 15-14 lead at the interval. Pittsfield then took a 24-19 lead after the third quarter and outscored Calhoun 8-4 in the final quarter to take the championship.

Jaelyn Hill led the Warriors with 10 points, while Audrey Gidman had seven points and Kate Zipprich scored six points.

In the third place game, Greenfield Northwestern won over South County 54-50 and Winchester West Central took fifth place with a 50-48 win over Concord Triopia in overtime.

Hill and Berry were unanimous selections to the All-Tournament team, along with Alex Pohlman of Greenfield Northwestern. Also selected to the team were Katie Cox and Ellie Ten Eyck of Pittsfield, Kylie Kinser of the Tigers, Emma Smith of West Central and Ella Sievers of the Warriors.

In other games on Saturday's program, Normal Community defeated visiting Granite City 62-31 and Civic Memorial won over Belleville East in the Highland Shootout 76-11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

WESTWOOD BAPTIST ACADEMY (POPLAR BLUFF, MO.) 60, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 44: Westwood Baptist of Poplar Bluff, Mo. rallied from a first quarter deficit to defeat MVCS at the Warriors' gym.

MVCS led after the first quarter 14-9, but the Eagles went ahead at halftime 26-23, expanded the lead to 42-27 after three quarters, then outscored the Warriors in the fourth quarter 18-17.

Joey Kunz and Drew Gaworski led MVCS with 12 points each, while Tommy Kunz hit for 11 points, Cameron Golike had six points and Peyton Wright scored three points.

The Warriors fall to 11-5 and play at Heritage Classical Christian Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 50, O'FALLON FIRST BAPTIST ACADEMY 37: Three McGivney players scored in double figures as the Griffins won on the road at O'Fallon First Baptist.

McGivney led all the way through, with advantages of 12-8, 24-17 and 35-26 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Eagles 17-12 in the final period.

Darren Luchetti led the Griffins with 16 points, while Jack Rodgers hit for 13 points, Jacob Huber scored 10 points, Evan Schrage had four points and Ryker Keller had three points.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 55, TRIAD 50 (OT): In the first day of the Litchfield tournament, CM held off a fourth-quarter Triad rally to win in overtime.

The Eagles held a 19-8 lead after the first quarter, then lead 28-19 at halftime and 42-33 at three-quarter time, but the Knights came back to tie the game at the end of regulation 46-46. CM outscored Triad in the extra period 9-4 to win.

Sam Buckley led the Eagles with 19 points, while Adam Ogden added 18 points, Dathan Greene and Aslan Henderson both scored five points each, Lucas Naugle had three points and Manny Silva scored two points.

The Knight were led by Mcgrady Noyes' 20 points, with Jake Stewart scoring 11 points, Drew Winslow added 10 points, Ayden Hitt had four points, Brady Coon scored three points and A.J. Mills netted two points.

CM is now 4-15, while Triad goes to 9-13.

MATTOON 59, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 38: In the Griffins' second game of the day, Mattoon jumped out to an early lead and went on to a win at the Litchfield Shootout.

The Green Wave held leads of 16-7, 28-21 and 43-29 after the first three quarters, then outscored McGivney 16-9 in the final quarter.

Rodgers led the Griffins with 14 points, with Huber adding eight points, Schrage scored six points, Gabe Smith had five points, Luchetti had four points and Mason Holmes scored a single point.

The Griffins are now 8-10 on the season.

One other game was on the schedule --- Marquette Catholic at Maryville Christian --- but the results were unavailable at press time.

FRIDAY'S RESULT

WESTWOOD BAPTIST ACADEMY 36, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 33: Westwood came back from a halftime deadlock to take a close win over MVCS in Alton.

The Eagles led after one quarter 6-3, but the Warriors came back to forge a 9-9 tie at halftime. Westwood then took a 22-18 lead after three quarters, with MVCS outscoring the Eagles 15-14 in the final quarter with the Eagles coming out on top.

Audrey Crowe led the Warriors with 13 points, while Sarah Markle hit for nine points, Anna Gaworski scored seven points and McKinzie Wright had four points.

MVCS is now 5-7 on the season and play at Heritage Classical Christian Tuesday evening in a 5 p.m. tip-off.

