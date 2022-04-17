SATURDAY, APRIL 16 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

TRENTON WESCLIN 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Wesclin went out to a 9-0 lead, scoring five in the second, three in the third and once in the fourth, then added on two more in the fifth after EAWR scored in the home half of the fourth, in taking a 10-run rule win over the Oilers at Norris Dorsey Field.

Caleb Handler, Tyler Robinson, Drake Champlin and Lucas Moore had EAWR's hits, while Seth Slayden struck out four on the mound and Moore fanned two.

The Warriors are now 7-6, while the Oilers fall to 3-12.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 14, STAUNTON 4: CM bounced back from a tough loss at Jersey on Thursday by taking the win over visiting Staunton at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Bryer Arview led the Eagles with three hits and six RBIs, with Luke Parmentier adding two hits and two RBIs, Braden Arview had a hit and drove home two runs and Peyton Keller had a hit and RBI.

Matthew Haar struck out four while on the mound for CM.

The Eagles are now 8-6, while the Bulldogs go to 2-3.

ALTON 15-15, MCCLUER NORTH 0-0: Alton had a 13-run first inning, adding on two more in the second to take the opener of a doubleheader, then scored four in the first, seven in the second and four more in the third to take a pair of 15-run rule wins in a doubleheader sweep of McCluer North at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

James Stendeback had a hit and three RBIs in the first game, while Logan Bogard, Roman Cross, Caden Laslie, Austin Rathgeb and Ashton Schepers all had hits and RBIs and Max Ortis also drove home a pair of runs.

Rathgeb and Graham McAfoos combined on a three-inning no-hitter, with Rathgeb striking out six and McAfoos fanning two.

In the second game, Deon Harrington had a hit and two RBIs for the Redbirds, while Scott Bartow, Cross and Miles Windmiller each had a hit and RBI and both Jack Das and Alex Siatos also drove in a run each.

Siatos pitched a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven.

Alton is now 5-9 on the year, while the Stars are 0-3.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 14, GREENVILLE 4: In the first game of two at Freeburg, Southwestern scored four runs in the first, seven more in the second, two in the third and a single run in the fifth in going on to a 10-run rule win over Greenville.

Gavin Day had two hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Rocky Darr and Cale Schuchman each had a hit and drove in two runs and both Colin LeMarr and Hunter Newell both had hits.

Schuchman tossed a five-inning complete game on the mound, fanning four.

The Comets are now 5-5 on the year.

FREEBURG 13, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: In Southwestern's second game, the host Midgets scored three in the first and 10 more in the fourth to go on to a 10-run rule win over the Birds.

Aaron Frost had two hits for Southwestern, while Hank Bouillon, Ryan Lowis and Newell had the other hits in the game.

Charlie Darr struck out three while on the mound for the Birds.

Freeburg is now 12-5, while Southwestern goes to 9-6.

In other games played on Saturday, Springfield won at Granite City 3-0, while Collinsville defeated Marquette Catholic 13-5. The result of the game between Roxana and Owensville, Mo., played at Busch Stadium, was not available at press time.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, HAZELWOOD WEST 0: Abrianna Garrett and Mady Zyung each had a brace (two goals), while Avery Huddleston also scored as CM bounced back from a loss the day before to win over Hazelwood West in the Parkway College showcase event at Lou Fusz Soccer Park in Maryland Heights, Mo.

Belle Brousseau, Zyung, Garrett and Kaylyn Aiello had assists, while Aiello had three saves in goal in recording the clean sheet.

The Eagles are now 8-6-0, while the Wildcats slip to 5-4-0.

TRIAD 2, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0: Karen Speer's second half brace (two goals), assisted by Avery Bohnenstiehl and Maddie Milligan, where all that Triad needed as the Knights, the defending Class 2A champions, defeated Class 1A champion Althoff on the road.

Reagan Chigas had three saves in recording the clean sheet for the Knights.

Triad is now 11-0-0, while the Crusaders go to 11-5-1.

In other games played on Saturday, in the Parkway College showcase, Visitation Academy defeated Granite City 2-0 and Breese Central won over Highland 7-1. The result of a match at the showcase between Marquette Catholic and Farmington, Mo. was not available at press time.

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 8, ALTON 3: In the opening game of a cluster at Alton, Jersey scored three runs in the second, two in the fifth and three more in the sixth in going on to a win over the host Redbirds.

Karli Talley and Kendal Davis each had two hits for the Panthers, while Kari Krueger and Bria Tuttle each had a hit and three RBIs, Caroline Gibson had a hit and drove in two runs and Taylor Stelbrink, Ashlyn Brown, Emily Collins and Autumn Heitzman all had hits.

Reese Plont and Alissa Sauls both had a hit and RBI for Alton, while Audrey Evola, Alaina Laslie, Lauren O'Neill, Morgan Plummer and Savannah Russell all had hits and Jordan Watsek drove home a run.

Stelbrink went all the way in the circle for Jersey, striking out five, with Grace Presley fanning six for the Redbirds.

GILLESPIE 4, JERSEY 0: In the Panthers' second game, Gillespie scored twice in both the first and sixth innings to take the win.

Brown and Tuttle had the only hits of the game for Jersey, while Brown went all the way in the circle, striking out two.

The Panthers are now 9-5 on the season.

GILLESPIE 12, ALTON 0: In Alton's second game of the cluster, The Miners scored two in the first, seven in the second and three more in the third in going on to a 10-run rule win.

Laslie had both of the Redbirds' hits in the game, while Russell fanned one batter while in the circle.

The Miners are now 14-2 on the year, while Alton is now 1-9.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 11-2, TRENTON WESCLIN 8-17: EAWR's Jordan Ealey had four RBIs as the Oilers took the first game of a doubleheader against Wesclin, but the Warriors rebounded to gain a split at Leroy Emerick Field.

In the first game, EAWR took an early 6-0 lead before Wesclin scored five in the bottom of the second to cut the lead. The Oilers came back with three in the third and two in the fourth to take the win.

Ealey had three hits, including a home run, to go along with her four RBIs, while Lily Tretter had two hits and drove in three runs, Jade Kassler had two hits, Maddie Fry had a hit and RBI and both Layla Bock and Samantha Willeford each had a hit.

In the second game, both teams traded a pair of runs in the second before the Warriors struck for nine runs in the third and six in the fourth to take a 15-run rule win to earn the split.

Kami Adams had the only two hits in the game for the Oilers, including a two-run homer for the only RBIs, while Ealey struck out five in the circle.

Wesclin is now 3-6 on the year, while EAWR is 5-14.

HARDIN CALHOUN 1, QUINCY NOTRE DAME 0: In the first game of two for Calhoun at Camp Point Central, the Warriors scored the only run of the game in the third to defeat QND.

Audrey Gilman, Katie Matthews and Ella Sievers had the only hits for Calhoun, while Gilman only allowed one hit and struck out 15 in the circle.

HARDIN CALHOUN 5, CAMP POINT CENTRAL 2: In the second game of the day, the Warriors made a five-run first inning stand up in going on to the win over the host Panthers.

Gilman had two hits and a RBI for Calhoun, while Sievers had two hits, Delani Klaas, Matthews and Charleigh Wilson had a hit and RBI each, Kylie Angel came up with a hit and Lila Simon also drove in a run.

Angel went all the way in the circle, fanning nine.

The Warriors are now 13-4 on the year.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10-1, GOREVILLE 4-3: Marquette took the first game of a doubleheader with four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh, but Goreville scored three times in the fifth to win the nightcap and gain a split.

In the first game, Kennedy Eveans had a big game with five hits and three RBIs, with Carly Foersterling having three hits and driving in seven runs, Olivia Tinsley had three hits, Alyssa Coles and Jalynn Dickson had two hits apiece and Allene Brass, Sydney Ehrman, Lauren Lenihan and Hayley Porter all had hits.

Lenihan went all the way in the circle, striking out 14.

In the nightcap, the Explorers scored a run in the third, but the Blackcats scored all three of their runs in the fifth to take the game and the split.

Eveans, Lenihan, Porter and Tinsley all had hits for Marquette, while Foersterling drove in the only run.

Lenihan again went all the way in the circle, fanning nine in the game.

The Explorers are now 9-3 on the season.

In another game played on Saturday, Highland defeated Evansville 9-5.

