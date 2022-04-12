SATURDAY, APRIL 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS SOCCER

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, SALEM 0: Ali Wilson had a big day with five goals, while Chiara Biciocchi and Mac Day also scored as visiting Southwestern claimed the three points at Salem.

The Piasa Birds are now 4-2-0 on the year.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5, BISHOP DUBOURG CATHOLIC 1: Mia Range had a brace (two goals), while Taylor Haerr, Mary Harkins and Elana Rybak also scored in McGivney's win over DuBourg of south St. Louis City at Bouse Road.

Katie Greer and Rybak also had assists as Karpenter Farmer made five saves as she and Greer shared the clean sheet.

The Griffins are now 5-4-0, while the Cavaliers are 1-1-0.

In another match played Saturday, Staunton took all three points over Auburn with a 5-1 win.

BASEBALL

ROXANA 12, DUPO 2: Roxana scored in every inning, putting up two runs in the first and second, five in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth to take the 10-run rule win over visiting Dupo.

Nolan Tolbert led the Shells with three hits and a RBI, while Elias Theis also had three hits and drove in a run in leading a 14-hit attack.

Jon Webb struck our four on the mound for Roxana, while Nick Cotter fanned two.

The Shells are now 3-5, while the Tigers drop to 0-3.

TRIAD 11, BELLEVILLE WEST 1: In Triad's first game of a cluster at home, the Knights jumped scored one run in the third, then five more in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the sixth to take a 10-run rule win over visiting Belleville West.

Jake Radosevich led Triad with three hits and two RBIs, while Connor Bain had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.

Bain pitched a complete game, striking out seven.

The Maroons are now 1-5 on the year.

TRIAD 10, SALEM 2: In the second game of the day, Triad scored single runs in the first and third, two in the fourth, four in the fifth and two more in the sixth to take their second 10-run rule win on the day.

Bain had another good game at the plate, banging out three hits and two RBIs, while both Wyatt Bugger and T.J. Suter had two hits and drove in two runs each.

Nic Funk struck out nine on the mound for Triad, while Landon McKinnon fanned three.

The Knights are now 7-3, while the Wildcats slip to 0-4.

JERSEY 10, ROCK FALLS 0: Jersey followed up their Friday win at Rock Falls with a seven-run third inning and a three-run fifth to take the 10-run rule win.

Ethan Klunk had three hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while Tanner Brunaugh had two hits and also drove in a run.

Garrett Smith struck out two Rocket batters in pitching a complete game, five inning no-hitter.

The Panthers are now 6-4 for the year.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 6, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5: Southwestern rallied from a 5-2 deficit to score three runs in the sixth to tie the game, but Routt pushed a run across in the seventh to take the win.

Rocky Darr had two hits for the Piasa Birds, while Colin LeMarr hit a three-run homer for his only hit and RBIs.

Quinten Strohbeck struck out three Rocket batters on the mound, while Charlie Darr fanned two.

Southwestern is now 3-4 for the season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 9, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6: CM rallied from an early 4-1 deficit to score seven runs in the sixth to take their third win in a row, defeating Marquette at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Bryer Arview had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Nick Brousseau and Miguel Gonzalez each had two hits and a RBI. Myles Paniagua and Kannon Kamp each had two hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Charlie Fahnestock also had two hits.

Sam Buckey struck out two on the mound for CM, while Logan Sternickle fanned six for the Marquette.

The Eagles are now 3-5, while the Explorers go to 7-5.

In other games on the schedule, Highland swept a doubleheader from Westminster Christian of west St. Louis County 16-1 and 4-1, while Granite City defeated Brentwood 17-2.

BOYS TENNIS

In the Edwardsville Invitational tournament the host Tigers lost to Arlington Heights Hersey 6-3, then rebounded to take the third place match over John Burroughs of Ladue, Mo., 5-3. In another meet on Saturday, Triad won over Springfield 6-3.

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 14, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 8: In the first game of a cluster at Southwestern, the Piasa Birds held a 7-4 lead after three innings, but Jersey outscored Southwestern in the final four innings 10-1 to take the win.

Caroline Gibson had four hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Rozlyn Isringhausen had three hits, Taylor Stelbrink had two hits and drove in four runs and Kari Krueger hit a home run as a part of her two hit, two RBI day.

Ella Kadell had three hits and drove in two runs for the Birds, while Hannah Nixon and Blythe Roloff each had three hits.

Nixon and Stelbrink both pitched complete games in the circle, with Nixon striking out six and Stelbrink fanning three.

Southwestern is now 1-3 for the season.

JERSEY 14, ROCK FALLS 6: In the Panthers' second game, Jersey broke a 6-6 tie with Rock Falls with five runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to take the win over the visiting Rockets.

Rose Brainerd and Krueger each had three hits and three RBIs for Jersey, while Caroline Gibson had three hits and a RBI and Isringhausen hit her first homer of the year, a three-run shot.

Ashlyn Brown went all the way in the circle, fanning seven.

The Panthers are now 6-3 on the year.

ROXANA 13, GRANITE CITY 2: Roxana raced out to a 4-2 lead after the first and scored in all five innings in a 10-run rule win over the Warriors at George Sykes Field in Wilson Park.

Kennedi Robien had three hits and two RBIs for the Shells, while Payton Hartman had three hits and a RBI, Calista Stahlhut had two hits and a RBI and Macey Craig had a hit and drove in four runs.

Lauren Wilson had a hit and had the Warriors' only RBI, while Jasmine Turner, Brooke Donohue and Mallory Donohue had the only other hits.

Lexi Ryan went all the way in the circle for Roxana, striking out one, while Christine Myers and Malory Donohue each struck out three for Granite.

The Shells are now 2-5, while the Warriors go to 0-5.

RED BUD 7, TRIAD 2: At East Alton-Wood River High School, a five-run third helped lift Red Bud to the win over Triad.

Logan Looby had two hits and a RBI for the Knights, while Chloe Seger had a hit and RBI and Sam Jarman had the only other Triad hit.

Mallorey Kessinger went all the way in the circle for the Knights, striking out six.

TRIAD 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: In an earlier game in the cluster, Triad scored once in the second, four in the third and six in the fourth to take a 10-run rule win over EAWR at Leroy Emerick Field.

Andie Green had a hit and two RBIs for the Knights, while Kessinger, Sam Hartoin and Seger all had hits and RBIs. Jade Kassler, Jordan Ealey and Haley Pratt had the Oilers' only hits.

Delaney Hess struck out four in the circle for Triad, while Pratt fanned two for EAWR.

The Knights are now 5-3 on the year.

RED BUD 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: In the final game of the cluster, Red Bud scored five runs in the third and six more in the fifth to close out the 10-run rule win over EAWR.

Lily Tretter led the Oilers with two hits, while Kassler, Ealey, Maddie Fry and Layla Bock also had hits. Ealey struck out two in the circle.

EAWR is now 1-9 on the year.

HARDIN CALHOUN 7, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6 (9 INNINGS): Marquette rallied from a 3-0 deficit to score four times in the top of the sixth, only to see Calhoun tie it in the seventh to force extra innings. The Explorers scored twice in the top of the ninth, but the Warriors scored three in the home half to pull out the win.

Ella Sievers had a hit and three RBIs for the Warriors, while Audrey Gilman hit a two-run homer for her only hit and RBIs. Olivia Tinsley had two hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Hayley Porter also had two hits and both Sydney Ehrman and Lauren Lenihan had a hit and RBI each, with Lenihan also hitting a two-run homer in the game.

Both pitchers went all the way in the circle, with Lenihan striking out 17 and Gilman fanning 15 on the day.

Calhoun is now 4-3-1, while Marquette goes to 6-1.

In another game played on Saturday, Staunton defeated Pawnee 15-0.

