CARROLLTON 3, STAUNTON 0: Emmie Struble struck out six while limiting Staunton to four hits as Carrollton defeated the Bulldogs 3-0 in Carrollton Saturday; the Hawks improved to 13-8.

Struble helped herself with a 1-for-3 day with a double and RBI, while Hannah Krumweide went 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored, Carley Pyatt 2-for-3 and Alexis Counts and Abby Gilmore each getting hits.

The Hawks next meet up with Jacksonville Routt at 4:30 p.m. May 2.

JERSEY 2-18, BELLEVILLE EAST 4-8 (SECOND GAME 6 INNINGS): Belleville East edged Jersey 4-2 in the opener of a doubleheader in Belleville Saturday before the Panthers short-gamed the Lancers thanks to a six-run third inning, Jersey defeating East 18-8 in six innings to go to 14-5 on the year, while the Lancers went to 17-3 with the split.

East took a 3-1 lead through three in the opener before the teams traded runs in the fifth; Bethany Muenstermann went 1-for-2 with a homer, RBI and run scored and Libby Muenstermann went 2-for-3 with a run scored; Maggie Collins was 1-for-3, Kaylee Griggs 1-for-3 with a RBI, Ashton Tewell 1-for-4 and Ashleigh Trochuck 1-for-3. Bethany Muenstermann struck out two in taking the loss.

In the nightcap, Bethany Muenstermann led the way with a 4-for-4 performance with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored; Libby Muenstermann went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and homer, seven RBIs and three runs scored, Tewell was 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and four runs scored, Peyton Tisdale 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored, Collins 2-for-3 with a run scored, Maddie Nelson 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Griggs 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored. Tewell struck out three in getting the win.

The Panthers host Highland at 4:30 p.m. Monday and visit Triad at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday before visiting Hardin-Calhoun at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Article continues after sponsor message

BUFFALO TRI-CITY 6, HARDIN-CALHOUN 2; PLEASANT PLAINS 3, HARDIN-CALHOUN 2: Hardin-Calhoun took on Buffalo Tri-City and Pleasant Plains in a cluster in Pleasant Plains Saturday, the Warriors dropping a 6-2 decision to Buffalo Tri-City and 3-2 to the host Cardinals to fall to 19-7 on the season.

Against the Tornadoes, Grace Baalman struck out 12 but gave up two earned runs on seven hits; Emily Baalman went 1-for-2 with a RBI for the Warriors and Junie Zirkelbach was 1-for-3 with a RBI. Sydney Baalman struck out nine and conceded three runs – none earned – on five hits against the Cardinals; Grace Baalman homered and Zirkelbach was 3-for-3 with a RBI.

Calhoun travels to Edwardsville for a 4:30 p.m. Monday game against the Tigers.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1, PEORIA NOTRE DAME 1 (DRAW); WHEATON WARRENVILLE 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Marquette Catholic followed up a 4-0 Friday night win over New Lenox Providence Catholic in the Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Tournament with a 1-1 draw with Peoria Notre Dame and a 3-0 loss to Wheaton Warrenville Saturday.

The Explorers finished the tournament with a 1-1-1 mark to go to 8-5-1 on the year. Annabelle Copeland had a goal for the Explorers at the half-hour against PND.

The Explorers are at Waterloo Gibault at 5 p.m Tuesday and host Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

More like this: