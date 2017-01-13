The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that due to the expected severe winter weather, the first day of the team’s annual Winter Warm-Up (Saturday, January 14th) has been cancelled.

“We are very disappointed that we need to cancel the first day of the Warm-Up,” said Michael Hall, Executive Director of Cardinals Care and Vice President of Community Relations in the team press release. “With a little help from Mother Nature, we look forward to welcoming fans to Sunday and Monday’s activities at the Warm-Up as we kick off the 2017 season by helping kids in our community.”

As of now, the schedule remains intact for Sunday and Monday of the Winter Warm-Up, but the Cardinals will continue to monitor the weather and situation.

Fans that purchased autograph tickets for Saturday will be automatically refunded. All fans that purchased passes for the weekend will also receive a voucher for two complimentary tickets to the 2017 baseball season for every pass purchased (adult and kids passes).

Jedd Gyorko, Alex Reyes, and Trevor Rosenthal were among the players scheduled to sign autographs on Saturday.

Fans who purchased vouchers on line will automatically receive their complimentary ticket vouchers, while fans that purchased by other means may claim their voucher at the Busch Stadium ticket windows starting on Tuesday, January 17th or by mailing their passes to the Cardinals ticket office (Cardinals Ticket Office/Attention Winter Warm Up/ 700 Clark Street, St. Louis, MO 63102).

Fans that seek to redeem their vouchers via the mail should be sure to include a return mailing address. For complete schedule, details and other updates, fans should visit www.cardinals.com/winterwarmup.