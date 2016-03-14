Name: Sariya Mees

Parents: Sara and James Mees

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth weight: 8 lbs 6 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 7:55 AM

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: 7/28/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Jamara Mees (7 Mo.)

Grandparents: Randie Landsdale of Alton, Clarence Ballinger of Alton, Cindy Blake of Columbia, MO.

Great Grandparents: Elmer Middleton of Crocker, MO., Maydelle Knight of Alton.

More like this:

Oct 16, 2024 - Prosecutor Issues Summons for Four Protesters in St. Louis Confrontation, Belleville Woman One Charged

Nov 13, 2024 - Black Violin Full Circle Tour Appears At Sheldon Concert Hall

Sep 30, 2024 - OSF Medical Group in Alton Welcomes Second Cardiology Nurse Practitioner Mary Goetten  

Sep 19, 2024 - Mississippi Eathtones Festival, Marquette Mega Raffle Headline Your Weekend Go-Guide

Sep 20, 2024 - Archery Deer Hunt Applications Available for Mobility-Impaired Veterans at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary  

 