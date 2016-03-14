Sariya Mees
March 14, 2016 3:48 PM
Name: Sariya Mees
Parents: Sara and James Mees
Birth weight: 8 lbs 6 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 7:55 AM
Date: 7/28/2015
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Jamara Mees (7 Mo.)
Grandparents: Randie Landsdale of Alton, Clarence Ballinger of Alton, Cindy Blake of Columbia, MO.
Great Grandparents: Elmer Middleton of Crocker, MO., Maydelle Knight of Alton.
