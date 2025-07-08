

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Sarah Jean Snyder marks her first publishing foray with the release of “He Said Saga: The Daughter's Story” (published by WestBow Press). This book shares the author's journey with multiple sclerosis (MS), intertwined with her father's experiences with the same disease, highlighting the power of faith in times of adversity.

Following the legacy of her father’s original memoir, “Saga: One Man’s Battle with MS. The Beginning,” written over 30 years ago, Snyder reflects on her father’s experiences and her own journey with the disease. Here, she shares her own story, revealing how she learned to cope with her father's decline and eventual dependence on others. As she navigated the complexities of growing up with a father suffering from a debilitating illness, Snyder faced her own diagnosis years later. She tells how, through her father’s circumstances, she learned how to function through sadness, how to trust even with unanswered prayers, and focus on the good and be grateful for it.

“In the end, sickness is not the story,” Snyder states. “This is a story that shares hope for healing and trust in the Lord even after watching a worst-care scenario play out right in front of her as a child.”

With “He Said Saga: The Daughter's Story,” Snyder aims to inspire hope and resilience in others facing similar challenges. Her message is clear: “Jesus loves you.”



“He Said Saga: The Daughter's Story”

Article continues after sponsor message

By Sarah Jean Snyder

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 274 pages | ISBN 9798385027064

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 274 pages | ISBN 9798385027057

E-Book | 274 pages | ISBN 9798385027071

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the Author

Sarah Jean is a preacher’s kid, an optician, and a mother. For more information about the author and her works, visit www.hesaidsaga.com.

More like this: