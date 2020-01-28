Sarah Geske is Promoted to Purchasing Administrative Assistant
January 28, 2020 10:47 AM
Listen to the story
ST. LOUIS - Murphy Company, the area's largest mechanical contractor, has promoted Sarah Geske to purchasing administrative assistant. Geske is a resident of Brighton.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Geske is originally joined Murphy in 2015 as an office clerk. In her new role, she is providing administrative support to the mechanical contractor’s purchasing team.