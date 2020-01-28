Sarah Geske is Promoted to Purchasing Administrative Assistant Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

ST. LOUIS - Murphy Company, the area's largest mechanical contractor, has promoted Sarah Geske to purchasing administrative assistant. Geske is a resident of Brighton. Geske is originally joined Murphy in 2015 as an office clerk. In her new role, she is providing administrative support to the mechanical contractor's purchasing team.