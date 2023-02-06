Couples names: Sarah & Michaela

City: Alton

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: February 4, 2013

Date married: December 4, 2020

What makes your relationship special? Against all odds, we started our own family. We got married. We now have a child of our own together. Our 2nd child together will make her arrival next month in March. Love is love.

Share a memory you have made together: We love traveling the United States together. All of our adventures have made many good memories. Our most epic adventure, was hiking in the mountains in Arkansas. The mountain we were attempting, was so steep, I didn’t even think it was possible to hike up. Half way up, we got caught in a bad rain storm. Thinking it was crazy we even hiked up, and despite’s all the obstacles, we made it to the top. Our adrenaline was going and we was so excited to have finally made it all the way up. We just sat there for hours staring at the view.

More like this: