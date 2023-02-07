Couples names: Sarah & Dyllian

City: Wood River

Date met or started dating: April 7, 2018

What makes your relationship special? We met in high school. I moved away to Indiana after freshman year. I moved back in 2017, we reconnected, and now have a beautiful family with 3 kids.

Share a memory you have made together: We love a good St. Louis Blues hockey game! We’ve made very good family memories taking the kids to games.