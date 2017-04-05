EDWARDSVILLE - Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., today announced that Sara Salger was selected to receive an award from National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys. Salger was also selected by the committee for the Top 10 Under 40 in the State of Illinois.

The National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys (NAOPIA) is an organization devoted to recognizing the top Personal Injury attorneys in the nation. The National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys uses a thorough selection process to select the top personal injury attorneys in each state.

The NAOPIA chooses the recipient from those nominated by a licensed practicing attorney or an in-house research staff member, then they verify the nominated individual to ensure they meet the minimum requirements of membership. The committee then selects a portion of the nominated attorneys to advance to the Board of Governors, selecting the Top 10 in each state.

Article continues after sponsor message

Licensed to practice law in both Illinois and Missouri, Salger is a member of the American Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, Madison County Bar Association, Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, Missouri State Bar Association, Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, American Association for Justice, National Asbestos Mesothelioma Trial Lawyers, National Women Trial Lawyers, and board member on the Illinois Trial Lawyers Executive Committee. Salger was a 2015 and 2016 recipient of the Super Lawyers Rising Star award and was included in the Top 40 Under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers for the last three years.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $2.5 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Orlando and Washington, D.C. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www. gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

More like this: