JERSEYVILLE - Sara Poletti and Kate Jones were selected as the District FFA Proficiency Winners in Agricultural Sales Placement and Small Animal Production and Care. Sara Poletti and Kate Jones are members of the Jerseyville FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA.

Illinois FFA recognizes students in forty-seven different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award. SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business, or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

A committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area selected Sara Poletti as the District 3 Winner in Agricultural Sales Placement and Kate Jones in Small Animal Production and Care.

Sara is the daughter of Ben and Melissa Poletti from Jerseyville, IL. Kate is the daughter of Ted and Lisa Jones from Fieldon, IL.

Receiving this honor now makes Sara and Kate eligible to compete in the State FFA Awards Selection process in Decatur, IL on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Both were previously chosen as the Chapter and Section awardee in this area.

Sara has been involved in the following other agriculture education and FFA activities: Section 15 Secretary, Chapter President, Job Interview CDE, Public Speaking CDE, Ag Sales CDE, and numerous other activities.

Kate is the Chapter Vice President and has been involved in Horse Judging, Ag Sales, Livestock Judging, Public Speaking, and many community activities. Sarah Nichols is the agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor at Jersey Community High School.

Sara Poletti and Kate Jones will receive plaques for their accomplishments. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses, corporations, and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.

About the FFA

The Illinois Association FFA is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the FFA visit http://www.ilaged.org

“Initiate”

The theme for the 2021 - 2022 State Officer Team is “Initiate”. The State Officer Team consists of the twenty-five Section Presidents and five major State Officers. This year’s team selected this theme to encourage individuals, teams, chapters, business and organizations to “Initiate” growth in their leadership, opportunities and experiences in FFA and beyond. The team also encourages and supports current and future FFA members, their activities and agricultural education.

About the Illinois Foundation FFA

Illinois Foundation FFA engages individuals, industry, education, government, and foundations in securing funds to support quality Agricultural Education/FFA programs in Illinois. To learn how you can become involved link to http://www.ilaged.org

