GRAFTON - Santa’s Chocolate Express will be returning to Grafton this Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is a great way to stroll through and explore Grafton while picking up some sweet treats and shopping locally.

Registration is open at the Grafton Visitors Center from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the day of the event. All participants will receive a starter bag of chocolate when they register and can collect additional chocolate at participating Grafton businesses, which are marked as “Official Chocolate Stops” on maps that will be provided.

Article continues after sponsor message

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at The Grove Memorial Park to greet children and pose for photos from noon to 2:00 p.m. Jersey State Bank will also offer hot chocolate in the park.

Tickets are $15 in advance, but go up to $20 on the day of the event. Tickets include free shuttle service throughout Grafton, a complimentary treat at each participating business, and a holiday shopping bag with a selection of chocolates as well as a holiday wine glass.

Both the shuttle service and the event itself will end at 4 p.m. To purchase advance tickets or learn more about the event, visit graftonilchamber.com/chocolate-express.

More like this: