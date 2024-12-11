This December, a delightful array of events awaits in the Riverbend area, offering something for everyone—from festive holiday celebrations and concerts to engaging workshops and community gatherings. Be sure to check out the full event listing at https://www.riverbender.com/events/ for more details and to plan your holiday fun!

Join the congregation of Historic Elsah United Methodist Church for a memorable event, the 150 Year Celebration Service. This special service is set to take place on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at 2 Valley Street in Elsah. The Reverend Joseph Scheets, Associate District Superintendent, will be the guest speaker, and attendees will enjoy special music by Joyce Anders. Following the service, a coffee and cake reception will be held at Farley’s Music Hall, welcoming all to commemorate over 165 years of ministry and 150 years of the church building.

Celebrate the season with the Great Rivers Choral Society presents Sing We Now of Christmas on Friday, December 13, 2024, at Upper Alton Baptist Church, starting at 7:00 p.m. This concert series, dedicated to fostering music education and appreciation in southwestern Illinois, will also feature performances on December 14 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and December 15 at Godfrey First United Methodist Church. Admission is free, but a goodwill offering will be taken to support the choral society's initiatives.

You are invited to the Christmas Experience at River Church, a dynamic Christmas concert celebration on December 13, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. This family-friendly event features beautiful music and lights, classic Christmas carols, and an inspirational message from Pastor Mark Church. With over 20,000 attendees over the years, it has become a favorite in the Riverbend area. Childcare will be available, and a special Christmas kids experience will be offered for ages 3-11.

Bring your family to the 20th Annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall. From 8:30 to 11:00 a.m., enjoy a buffet-style breakfast prepared by NickyG's Italian Eats Catering, along with entertainment featuring holiday music, a magician, face painting, and balloon artistry. Tickets are by advance registration only, and toy donations for Toys for Tots will be accepted to spread holiday cheer.

Unleash your creativity at Petals & Perk Up on December 14, 2024, at EXO Lounge. This event offers a perfect blend of crafting, coffee, and delicious snacks, where you can create your own mini bouquet in charming coffee and cream tones. Enjoy a complimentary espresso martini and taste-test Mojo, a smooth coffee energy alternative. Reservations are recommended for this delightful morning of creativity and coffee vibes.

Get ready for a festive celebration at SantaCon 2024 in Grafton, IL, on December 14. Join hundreds of Santas and holiday characters for a jolly pub crawl throughout town. This free, adults-only event begins at various locations with no registration needed. Don your favorite holiday attire and enjoy the spirited atmosphere, culminating in a group photo at The Loading Dock at 6:00 p.m. to capture the holiday cheer.

Celebrate the holiday season with Fly into Christmas with Piston Aviation! on Sunday, December 15, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This exciting event features epic flights, delicious treats, fun crafts, and a chance to connect with great people. Intro flights are available for booking, so make sure to email Meghen at meghen@flypiston.com to secure your spot in this festive celebration.

Events on Dec. 13, 2024

Join the community for the 2024/2025 Winter Reading Challenge For All Ages! running from December 12, 2024, through February 2, 2025, where you can pick up a bookmark at either library location or register through Beanstack to read books that match the prompts and enter a prize drawing.

Don't miss the opportunity to learn about the Madison County Child Advocacy Center at their Rise Up With The CAC event on Friday, December 13, 2024, from 8 AM to 9 AM, where you can tour the center and meet the dedicated staff who support child victims of abuse.

Bring the kids to the Kids Holiday Card Drop-In Station at Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall, available from December 9 through December 14, where children can create special holiday cards to share with loved ones.

Experience a fun interactive session at Story Time at Lucy's Playhouse on December 13, 2024, at 10:00 AM with Ms. Mary Kay and Panda Bear, where children can enjoy engaging stories.

Get into the holiday spirit with a visit to Nostalgic Christmas Display at West End Service Station, where you can enjoy festive lights and a collection of retro toys now through December 29, 2024.

Join in the festive fun at Santa & A Gift at Freeze Dried Temptations Candy Shop on December 13, 2024, from 11 AM to 6 PM, where families can enjoy delicious treats and meet Santa.

Participate in the Used Book Purchase dates at AVYTA Designs on December 13, 2024, where you can sell used Christian books for store credit while supporting local literacy.

Spread some holiday cheer at Santa Claus at Sievers on December 13, starting at 3:30 PM, where you can meet Santa and donate a toy for the Toy Drive.

Be part of the excitement at Atomic Pinball Metallica: Remastered Launch Party on December 13, 2024, from 5 PM to 10 PM, featuring a tournament and free play at Atomic Pinball Arcade in Wood River.

Celebrate the holidays with live music at RPB's Christmas Rock Concert at Stagger Inn on December 13, 2024, from 5 to 8 PM, where The Robert Perry Band will perform festive tunes.

Join the festivities at the Flocked Holiday Pop-Up Bar on December 13, 2024, where you can enjoy seasonal cocktails, food, and a festive atmosphere under twinkling lights.

Experience the magic of the season at Snowkomis 2024 in downtown Nokomis on December 13, featuring ice skating, food trucks, and a meet and greet with Santa and his reindeer.

Explore the Downtown Country Christmas Bright Nights event in Jerseyville, where you can experience a dazzling display of holiday lights at Bright Nights- Jerseyville running through December 25, 2024.

Visit Willoughby Farm Christmas Lights 2024 from December 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025, to see thousands of twinkling lights and enjoy a festive atmosphere at Willoughby Heritage Farm.

Join the holiday fun at Boonies Farm Christmas 2024, running select dates from November 29 to December 29, featuring a winter wonderland of lights, tractor rides, and activities for families.

Experience the enchantment of Christmas Wonderland in Rock Springs Park, Alton, filled with over 4 million lights from November 29 to December 27, where visitors can drive through and enjoy the festive displays.

Get ready for a spooky twist on the holidays at Area 66 Haunted School: Holiday Edition, taking place at The Pink Elephant Antique Mall on December 13 and 14, featuring festive frights and holiday characters.

Test your holiday knowledge at the Holiday Pop Culture Quiz IV at Old Bakery Beer Company on December 13, 2024, where you can compete for prizes while enjoying food and drinks.

Join the festive celebration at Beer Barrel Christmas Party on December 13, 2024, featuring food, an Ugly Sweater Contest, and karaoke for a night of holiday fun.

Get crafty at the DIY Lighted Christmas Tree Workshop at Party on Broadway on December 13, where you can create your own lighted tree and enjoy refreshments while crafting.

Catch the live performance of Flipside Light Duo LIVE at Granite City Moose 272 starting at 7 PM on December 13, for an evening filled with great music and excitement.

Enjoy the sounds of live music with Classic Crush LIVE at Bindy’s Bar & Grill on December 13, 2024, from 7 PM to 11 PM, featuring exciting performances and new band members.

Join The Graham Band for a lively performance on the patio at Bakers & Hale on December 13, 2024, from 7 PM to 11 PM, for a night of acoustic favorites and fun.

Celebrate the holidays with live music by Rum Boogie at the Wood River Moose #1349 on December 13, 2024, from 7 PM to 10 PM, for a festive evening with friends.

Join in the excitement at The Gift Box Christmas Quarter Auction on December 13, 2024, at the Wood River Moose, where you can bid on great prizes with just a quarter while enjoying food and drinks.

Experience the energy of live music with The Truckers LIVE at Fast Eddie's Bon Air on December 13, 2024, from 7 to 11 PM, featuring special guests and a night of fantastic entertainment.

Gather your family for a festive evening at Christmas Family Fun Night at Mississippi Valley Christian School on December 13 at 7 PM, filled with laughter, cheer, and holiday spirit.

Don't miss the adaptation of a classic at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alton Little Theater on December 13, 2024, where you can enjoy a delightful family outing with surprises in store.

Rock out to the sounds of Led Zeppelin at Kashmir LIVE at the Wildey Theatre on December 13, 2024, at 8 PM, bringing the authentic concert experience to Edwardsville.

Events on Dec. 14, 2024

Bring the kids to make a holiday card to share with someone special by visiting Hayner Library KidsSpace at Alton Square Mall Monday, December 9, through Saturday, December 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This is a program for children at the Kids Holiday Card Drop-In Station.

Join us at Hayner Library KidsSpace at Alton Square Mall from December 9 to December 14, where children can create heartfelt holiday cards for loved ones at the Holiday Card Drop-In Station.

Enjoy a free pancake breakfast with Santa at the Breakfast with Santa event at Got Faith Ministry Building in Jerseyville!

Warm up with a hot beverage at the Coffee & Cocoa Pop-Up Bar, open every Saturday from 9 AM to noon until March 15 at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City.

Join the Boys & Girls Club of Alton for a meaningful event where 100 selected youth will get the chance to shop at Godfrey Walmart during the 2024 Christmas Shopping Spree.

Experience the festive winter wonderland at the Snowkomis 2024 celebration in Downtown Main Street, Nokomis, featuring ice skating and a meet and greet with Santa!

Get ready for a festive day of local shopping at the renovated Milton School House during the 11th Hour Holiday Market at Milton on December 14, featuring over 12 local artisans.

Take advantage of discounted scans and learn more about ultrasound services at the Introduction to Ultrasound event at Bio ID Clinic.

Join a day filled with holiday cheer at Christmas Miracle on 21st Street, hosted by Sissy’s Space in downtown Granite City!

Participate in the Christmas Workshop at Gordon Moore Park for kids aged 5 and up, featuring gingerbread house decorating and crafts on December 14.

Bring the family for a fun-filled day at Sleigh the Holiday's at Ted's, where you can take pictures with Santa and enjoy a bake sale!

Join Bunkhouse Joe at the Godfrey Meat Market for the annual Fillin' Station event featuring holiday favorites at Bunkhouse Joe Fill.

Explore the Sacral Chakra Balancing Class at The Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique and learn techniques to maintain balance in your life.

Experience a delightful day of holiday cheer and cookies at the Edwardsville Downtown Cookie Walk on December 14, supporting local businesses.

Join the community at Wreaths Across America at Alton National Cemetery on December 14 to honor our fallen veterans by placing wreaths on graves.

Support local artisans at the Holiday Cheers Market at Old Bakery Beer Company, running through December 21.

Participate in the festive DIY Lighted Christmas Tree Workshop at Party on Broadway and create your own lighted tree!

Enjoy a festive drive-through event with live holiday performances at the Car Side Caroling Choir Fundraiser at Edwardsville High School.

Engage in crafting during the Winter Craft Series at Niedringhaus Building, where you'll create snowman ornaments and more.

Come and enjoy live music with Lanny & Julie at Foundry Public House on December 14!

Join the festivities at Church Event at Church Of The Living God, featuring a Christ MAS party with games, giveaways, and food.

Enjoy live music at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus with Synergee performing on December 14.

Participate in the 3rd Annual Crawling Around the Christmas Tree bar crawl in Downtown Edwardsville to support Edwardsville Neighbors.

Don't miss the free Annual Gibson Girls Christmas Concert at Christway Church, followed by a dessert reception.

Experience the classic tale at A CHRISTMAS CAROL presented at the Alton Little Theater on December 13, 14, 19, and 20.

Rock out with Badfinger, featuring Joey Molland, at Wildey Theatre for a night of classic hits!

Enjoy a night of great music with Soulshine Groove at Backstage Bar & Patio from 9 PM to 1 AM!

Events on Dec. 15, 2024

The community is invited to enjoy a delicious Pancake Breakfast at VFW Post 1308 in Alton, IL, on December 15, 2024, where you can indulge in pancakes, eggs, and sausage while supporting local Scout Troop 1.

Join 1818 Chophouse in Edwardsville, IL, on December 15, 2024, for a magical experience at Brunch With Santa at 1818, featuring a festive buffet and photo opportunities with Father Christmas.

Experience the festive atmosphere at FLOCK in Alton, IL, on December 15, 2024, during the Flocked Holiday Pop-Up Bar, where you can enjoy seasonal cocktails and a special brunch menu while surrounded by twinkling lights.

Don’t miss out on Sunday Shenanigans at EXO Lounge in Edwardsville, IL, on December 15, 2024, featuring live beats and delicious food to help you unwind from the weekend.

Bring your family to Brick + Bramble in Edwardsville, IL, on December 15, 2024, for Pictures With Santa, where you can savor a delightful brunch and capture special moments with Santa.

Enjoy a classic holiday tale by attending A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alton Little Theater on December 15, 2024, as John Jakes’ new adaptation brings fresh surprises to this beloved story.

Head over to Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on December 15, 2024, for Live Music - Scott & Karl and enjoy a relaxing evening filled with great tunes and good company.

Join Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL, on December 15, 2024, for Steve Mellas on the Patio, where you can enjoy live country music and a happy hour special to cap off your weekend.

Experience the beauty of nature on a Moonlight Hike at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, on December 15, 2024, as you explore the trails under the glow of the full moon.

Celebrate the holiday spirit with a unique performance of The GRINCH @ Calvary Baptist in Alton, IL, on December 15, 2024, where AWANA kids will reenact this classic tale of transformation.

Join the community for a lively evening at Up All Night LIVE at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton, IL, on December 15, 2024, featuring music, drinks, and a fun-filled atmosphere for all.

Experience a casual family celebration at Tidings & Tinsel with Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton, IL, on December 15, 2024, where festive food, music, and fellowship await.

Join The Anchor Co. for a heartfelt Night of Worship at The Bridge Church in Alton, IL, on December 15, 2024, to reflect and connect with the community through worship and prayer.

