ALTON - The Lucy Haskell Playhouse has two important events on the horizon. The first is from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, and will be the annual Candlelight Tour at home. The event is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Santa visiting the playhouse.

Margaret Hopkins of Lucy Haskell Playhouse, said: "We will have refreshments and entertainment. The Great Rivers Choral Society will sing Christmas carols from 6-6:45 p.m. and Marquette Catholic High School Choir will perform from 7-7:45 p.m.

A donation at this event will be used to fund ongoing maintenance and restoration of the playhouse.

The second important event will be when Santa Claus visits the Playhouse. He will visit for only two hours, Hopkins said, and will be inside the playhouse this year from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. She added that a Poloroid photo will be only $2 or a person can use their own camera for a photo.

The Muny Band will provide holiday entertainment on Dec. 3.

"It will be nice to have Santa back inside the playhouse this year," Hopkins said after a couple of years of different changes because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

