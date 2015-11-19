Edwardsville, Ill. – Edison’s Entertainment Complex will host a Breakfast with Santa from 8-11am on Saturday, December 19. The cost for the pancake breakfast, a photo with Santa, and three hours of unlimited bowling, laser tag, and arcade will be $15 plus tax per guest. For those interested in the breakfast only, the cost will be just $10 plus tax per guest. RSVPs via www.edisonsfun.com are strongly recommended but not required.

If your kids just need to tell Saint Nick what they want for Christmas, Edison’s is also offering free photos with Santa from 1-4pm on Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20. Photos will be taken on a first-come-first-served basis, and each child will receive a photographic keepsake of his or her experience at no charge.

Santa’s appearances are presented by Edison’s Lil’ Inventors Kids Club, which is sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville.

In the spirit of giving back, Edison’s will also be accepting donations for Toys for Tots. Through Dec. 17, guests are encouraged to donate new and unwrapped toys which will be distributed to less fortunate children this holiday season.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

To learn more about Edison’s, visit www.edisonsfun.com, e-mail info@edisonsfun.com, or call (618) 307-9020.

