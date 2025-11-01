Relive the 108th Alton Halloween Parade from Downtown Alton

ALTON - Though it was Halloween night, Santa Claus was present at the 108th Alton Halloween Parade.

On Oct. 31, 2025, community members flocked to downtown Alton for the parade and to celebrate Halloween. But for Jim White, also known as Santa Claus, the parade was a chance to spread some holiday cheer.

“I just do it because I love playing Santa Claus,” White said. “I love the smile on the kids. I love the smile not only in their eyes, but in their hearts."

Article continues after sponsor message

White’s truck, with a personalized license plate that says “CLAUS,” carried him and his sleigh through the parade route. He was also accompanied by Mrs. Claus — his wife, Karen — and the Grinch.

White shared that he works with children throughout the holiday season, but he especially enjoys visiting kids in the foster care system. As a former foster child, it brings him joy to brighten their day and show them the spirit of Christmas.

“I didn't even know what Christmas was, until I was adopted. I had my first Christmas at 9 years old,” White said. “I know how it can be for foster kids because I just feel for them because I've been there, done that.”

His heart makes White stand out as Santa Claus. White is available for any holiday occasion. You can call him at 618-979-2956 to book.

More like this: