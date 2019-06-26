EDWARDSVILLE – The repairs to the sanitary sewer system on Chapman Street, between North Filmore and Leverette Lane in Edwardsville, were done on Tuesday, June 25, beginning at 8 a.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes on that day and the City of Edwardsville said it appreciated everyone’s cooperation during that time period.

 