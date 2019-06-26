Sanitary Sewer System Repairs on Chapman Street in Edwardsville are Finished
EDWARDSVILLE – The repairs to the sanitary sewer system on Chapman Street, between North Filmore and Leverette Lane in Edwardsville, were done on Tuesday, June 25, beginning at 8 a.m.
Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes on that day and the City of Edwardsville said it appreciated everyone’s cooperation during that time period.