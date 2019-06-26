Sanitary Sewer System Repairs on Chapman Street in Edwardsville are Finished Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – The repairs to the sanitary sewer system on Chapman Street, between North Filmore and Leverette Lane in Edwardsville, were done on Tuesday, June 25, beginning at 8 a.m. Article continues after sponsor message Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes on that day and the City of Edwardsville said it appreciated everyone’s cooperation during that time period. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending