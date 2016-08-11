EDWARDSVILLE - Sandvik Coromant Company has gifted mill and lathe tooling to the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s Departments of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering to advance instruction and learning.

Jay Stephens, territory productivity engineer with Sandvik Coromant, collaborated with John Deibert, lab manager for the Departments of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, and presented the donation on Monday, Aug. 1. The tooling package is valued at nearly $4,000 and will augment existing classroom programs and student design team capabilities.

“We truly appreciate this gift from Sandvik Coromant Company,” said Cem Karacal, PhD, dean of the SIUE School of Engineering. “This donation amplifies our ability to prepare students for a career in the industry by utilizing advanced tooling and technology.”

The tooling donation will be used in both Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machining and manual machining applications, and will be a tremendous asset within the new Student Design Center.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and a cooperative doctoral program, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

