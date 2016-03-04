EDWARDSVILLE - By the time a student at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville graduates earn their bachelor’s degrees, many will be over $25,000 in debt. Although this tale is common among most students who attend public universities throughout the country, these people are looking toward the newest round of potential presidential candidates for answers.

At his “A Future to Believe In” rally this Friday at SIUE, Democratic Presidential Candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders approached the thousands in attendance and promised to make the process of gaining a college education through public universities less financially stressful for every citizen.

Thousands of students and other audience members from every demographic possible and from areas around the region showed up for the rally, filling up the bleachers and the basketball court of the Vadalabene Center for the candidate who has stuck to his guns on most of his policy decisions throughout his political career.

Before the speech, crowd members felt the growing anticipation for the senator, bringing handcrafted campaign sign and donning t-shirts with slogans like “Feel the Bern” and simple “Bernie 2016” logos. The atmosphere was magnetic and no matter what political affiliation one prescribed to at the time, a feeling of togetherness overwhelmed everyone.

St. Louis resident and Sanders supporter AnnMarie Klues was quite excited for the campaign rally.

“Bernie is such an awesome individual and I think he’ll make a great President,” she said. “His record is so consistent and he voted against the War in Iraq in 2002 and everyone was supporting it. I feel like he would bring a lot of good things and change that’s needed to our country.”

After his speech, which was a little over 50 minutes in length, audience members reacted with enthusiasm and eagerness.

Joshua Craine, an SIUE student, is actually a registered republican in the state of Illinois and came to see if any of Sanders’ ideals could fit his own opinions.

“I came to see if Bernie could persuade me or tell me some things I didn’t know already,” he said. “I am actually very excited about some of the things he did say. I am intrigued about his free college because I am a student and my loans are very high.”

In the case of Sanders’ free public college education process, Craine said he will be doing his own research using the information on the campaign’s website to learn the specifics of how the process would actually work.

“One thing that is really on younger voters’ minds is the free college education and also certain health care issues. When it comes to older voters, they are worried about taxes and the shrinking middle class.”

Though both things are incredibly important to most voters, Craine along with SIUE student Reid Mustain stress the importance of getting out there and voting, no matter which political candidate you inevitably choose.

“I think it’s really important for young people go out there and vote,” Mustain said. “Statistically, we aren’t the best voting group, which is bizarre when the country is supposed to have a representative voting population and I think that needs to change.”

Through beginning voting at the age of 18, Mustain believes that this is the best way people can influence the best positive results for our country.

“Getting involved early seems to be the best way for people to become lifelong voters and keep the country healthy.”

Something Klues is worried about is the authenticity and possible election of current GOP candidate Donald Trump.

“At first, I thought it was a joke,” she said. “’Oh, you mean the dude from the Apprentice with the bad toupee?’ But, now he’s gained a lot of support and it is kind of scary.”

Rosa Davila of Troy, IL., said she thought Sanders was "phenomenal" in his presentation on the SIUE campus.

"I thought what he said was great for women of this nation, along with poor people and students," she said. "He is the man I want to be president."

Joshua Jones, added: "I like the idea of giving free tuition for college. I am about to be a college student and that would be nice. I have heard about England and other countries do that do that. There are a lot of ideas I support Bernie on."

Ryan Driscoll, a Mascoutah seventh grader, said he thought Sanders' speech was "powerful."

"I liked what he said about free college tuition," he said. "That would really help families. I think he will get elected. He is positioned the same as President Obama was in his first election."

Although the General Elections are not until November, Illinois voters will be heading to the polls to choose their ideal candidate to represent their respective political parties in the Primary Elections on March 15. Online voting registration is now closed, but early bird voters can head to the second floor of the Morris University Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to register to vote with a valid ID and cast their ballots early. Other early voting locations can be found on this website.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

