EDWARDSVILLE – December 28, 2015.

WHO: Edwardsville Township Road and Bridge District

WHERE: Edwardsville Township Road and Bridge District Operations, 180 Sunset, Glen Carbon, IL

WHEN: Beginning Monday, December 28, 3:00 p.m. until flooding subsides

WHAT: Edwardsville Township Road and Bridge District is providing free sand bags to residents of Edwardsville Township. Residents in flooded areas, or who are under the threat of flooding, are encouraged to pick up free sand bags.

WHY: Many areas in Edwardsville Township have been hit hard by the continuous rain. Edwardsville Township officials wish to assist residents who need help reducing their property damage and loss.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

