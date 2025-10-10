ALTON - The most recent Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird Senior Sam Caughran has stayed busy through his high school career in music and academics.

Sam is an integral part of the Wind Ensemble, the pit orchestra for the plays, Marching 100 and also the Symphonic Orchestra. He is also involved in Spanish Club and Biology Club. Sam is also a member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.

Sam has been selected as the head drum major for the Marching 100 and also plays trumpet for the symphonic band. He enjoys the leadership that goes along with being the head drum major after being a member for the previous three years. Sam shared about a recent competition that he and the Marching 100 attended at the Dome at the America's Center in downtown St Louis called Bands of America. He really enjoyed the experience, as it is something that happens every other year and includes about sixty bands that come from high schools across the country.

Sam also has an interest in environmental science. He will be taking classes this year called the Watershed Academy and also Field Ecology, where he will study how the environment works, how water is purified, and what the process is to do so. Sam toured the Illinois American Water plant earlier this year to see more on some of his interests and really liked what he saw.

Sam was highlighted as a Remarkable Redbird by Assistant Band Director, Chuck Willard, who saw Sam, after a two-plus hour Marching 100 Band practice in mid-September, stop on the side of the road to help a dog that had been in the middle of Humbert Road, just north of the Alton High campus. Sam was able to get out of his car and move the dog to safety. He called the number on the dog's collar and talked with the owners who ended up picking up the dog about 15 minutes after Sam arrived on the scene. While Sam was there, Mr. Willard approached the scene, saw what Sam had done and waited with him through the twilight of the evening until the owners arrived to pick up their pet.

Upon graduation, Sam is still considering what path he would like to take. He has a wide variety of interests and abilities including automotive, electrical, HVAC and also has pre-med on his mind as well. He is considering schools such as the University of Illinois, Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, and Ranken Technical College as potential next stops for his college studies.

