ALTON – Sammy Green just enjoys basketball.

“I love when everyone on my team is doing good and everyone is smiling and laughing and making shots,” Green said about what he enjoys most about the game.

The junior guard joined Marquette Catholic's basketball team this season after playing last year at Edwardsville; as a sophomore, he averaged 3.4 points per game coming off the bench for the Tigers.

So far this season, Green averaged 11 PPG in the Explorers first four games at the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic, games the Explorers won; his high game in the tournament was a 16-point effort in the final against Waterloo Gibault. In Tuesday night's loss to Civic Memorial, Green scored nine points behind Jake Hall's 18 and Isaiah Ervin's 15.

The style of basketball at Marquette is more up-tempo, Green said. “This is more up-tempo (at Marquette); we do play up-tempo at Edwardsville, but it's a little more slowed down,” Green said. “Here, it's faster.”

“Sammy can really play,” his Marquette Catholic head coach Steve Medford said. “He knows how to distribute the basketball, He has been in a good program under Coach Waldo in Edwardsville before coming here. He passes the ball and gets kids in the offense. I am glad he is on our team. He is getting better all the time and anticipates the ball really well. I think with Sammy and our other players we have a chance to be a good team.”

The atmosphere at Marquette is different than that at Edwardsville, Green feels. “Edwardsville had a lot of students, but the students at Marquette are just insane,” Green said, citing the close-knit atmosphere at Marquette.

Green hopes to attend college following his scheduled 2018 graduation; when asked about where he hopes to go to, “I think it'd be cool to go to (Nevada-Las Vegas),” Green said.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

