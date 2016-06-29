http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/16-6-29-Oh.mp3

(Busch Stadium) Over his last 11 seasons, Seung Hwan Oh recorded 357 saves as he pitched for the Hashin Tigers in Japan (’14-1’5) and Samsung Lions in Korea. And though the right-hander is now back in familiar territory, there’s no difference as he pitches in the 9th inning instead of earlier in the game.

“It’s always the same mentality,” said Oh with the help of translator Euguene Koo before Wednesday’s game. “I think it always goes the same for other pitchers as well. Whether it’s the 7th, 8th, or 9th inning they’re always trying to not let any hitters go up on any of the bases. Same mentality.”

While it will depend on matchups, Oh is the first of he three pitchers (Jonathan Broxton, Kevin Siegrist) the St. Louis Cardinals are using at the back end of the bullpen while Trevor Rosenthal rights himself in a different role.

Tuesday wasn’t a save situation, but Seung-Hwan was called upon to close out the game in Kansas City.

“A little disappointing, to be honest,” shared Oh. He allowed two hits and one walk but appeared to get better as the scoreless inning went on. In fact, there appeared to be more spin on his delivery on his last couple of strikes–perhaps rearing back for something extra?

“Not exactly, but yeah, maybe a little,” acknowledged Oh with a smile.

But now the preparation for the 9th or whenever he’s called to pitch will remain the same.

“Just the same,” said Oh.

DIAZ UPDATE

–Prior to Wednesday’s game, St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny shared Aledmys Diaz is progressing well after being hit in the eye with a foul ball on Monday.

“We sent him in to see our eye doctor today and everything came back really positive,” shared Matheny. “The swelling went down significantly. He could potentially be available tonight, but certainly in the next day or so should be good.”

photo credit: David Kohl, Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports