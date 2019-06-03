ALTON - Samantha Maples of Registration earned June Employee of the Month honors at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Maples is fifth from right) in the above photo.

Maples' co-workers say that “Sam is the BEST team leader ever. She is so smart and so helpful to everyone in our department. Sam responds to our questions and our problems very quickly.

"If she doesn’t know the answer to our question, she will find out the answer and get back to us promptly. She knows all the intricate doings of our registration processes. I predict that one day she will be in administration at BJC.”

