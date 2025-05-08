EDWARDSVILLE - Eighth grader Samantha Castillo goes out of her way to help others.

For her kindness, Samantha Castillo is a Student of the Month for Lincoln Middle School, Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7, and Grand Business Brokers.

Castillo’s teachers noted that she has been a “wonderful” student ambassador to new multilingual English learner students. In the past few months, Lincoln Middle School has welcomed three new students who do not speak English. Castillo has “gone out of her way” to welcome and support these students.

In addition to her work as a student ambassador, Castillo is involved in Act One, plays girls' volleyball, and sings in the school choir. She is most proud of making the school’s volleyball team, and she loves to play volleyball in her free time as well.

She even plays volleyball for HP Illinois. It takes a lot of discipline and hard work to be a successful student athlete, but Castillo makes it look easy.

As a well-rounded, hard-working, helpful student, Castillo’s teachers know she will go on to do great things in high school next year. They’re excited to watch her succeed.

Though Castillo isn’t certain what she wants to do after high school, she has plenty of time to decide, and she has big dreams for her future career. Her loved ones and teachers know she will accomplish anything she sets her mind to, as she has already proven that she can do great things.

“I'm interested in pursuing something with graphic design,” Castillo said. “I moved to the U.S. from Mexico when I was 10, and even though adjusting was hard the first year, I love it here.”

Congratulations to Samantha for this recognition from Lincoln Middle School, ECUSD7, and Grand Business Brokers!

