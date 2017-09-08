Name: Sa’Maira Noelle Loko’Lucille Hardimon

Mother: Lexy N. Hardimon of East Alton

Birth weight: 8 lbs 1 oz

Birth Length: 19 ½ inches

Time : 11:43 PM

Date: September 1, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents: Stanley D. Hardimon & Veronica Beach Scovill, Wright City, MO

Janet & James Harrison, East Alton

Great Grandparents: Geneva Fielding, Alton; Elizabeth Day, Reed Springs, MO

 