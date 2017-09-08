Sa’Maira Noelle Loko’Lucille Hardimon
September 8, 2017 11:58 AM
Name: Sa’Maira Noelle Loko’Lucille Hardimon
Mother: Lexy N. Hardimon of East Alton
Birth weight: 8 lbs 1 oz
Birth Length: 19 ½ inches
Time : 11:43 PM
Date: September 1, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: Stanley D. Hardimon & Veronica Beach Scovill, Wright City, MO
Janet & James Harrison, East Alton
Great Grandparents: Geneva Fielding, Alton; Elizabeth Day, Reed Springs, MO