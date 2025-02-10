CARLINVILLE - The Cavaliers secured a spot in the sectional competition by finishing second at the ACES Regional, formerly known as WYSE, hosted by Carlinville High School at Blackburn College on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. The team, which was edged out by Roxana, will advance to compete at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville on March 7, 2025.

Sam Wilson stood out in the competition, tying for first place in the math portion and earning third place in chemistry. Joanna Roemer also made a notable contribution, finishing second in English, while Victorine Harrington secured third place in physics.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The team, under the guidance of coaches Ethan Klaffer, Jason Crowell, and Darrin DeNeve, showcased a strong performance with contributions from team members including above front row: Victorine Harrington, Bailey Maberry, Kassidy Michaels, Elyse Eldred, and Joanna Roemer. Middle row: Coach Ethan Klaffer, Coach Jason Crowell, Annalee Johns, Marleigh Konneker, Taylor Brandenburg, Brendon Atterberry, Alexander Behme, and Coach Darrin DeNeve and back row: Sam Wilson, Alyssa Beck, Lily McCurley, and Sayuri Owada.

The upcoming sectional competition at SWIC will present another opportunity for the Cavaliers to demonstrate their academic prowess in various subjects.

More like this:

Metro-East Lutheran High School Clinches Second Consecutive State Scholar Bowl Championship
Mar 25, 2025
Principia College Places in International Mediation Tournament and Celebrates INADR Award Honoring Team Founder
Feb 22, 2025
Edwardsville Student and Coach Recognized for Saving Teammate's Life
Feb 25, 2025
Marquette Catholic Students Shine at ACES Competition
Mar 25, 2025
Riley Owsley First In Algebra II Category: Carlinville Math Team Secures Second Place At Regional Contest
Feb 24, 2025

 