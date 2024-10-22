Local Golfers Have Good Performances At IHSA State Tournaments, Mater Dei Is Fifth In 1A, Florek Ties For Ninth In 2A, Lewis Ties For 19th In 3A

By COLIN FEENEY

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL - Breese Mater Dei Catholic finished fifth as a team in Class 1A, while Jacob Florek of Mascoutah tied for ninth in Class 2, and Mason Lewis of Edwardsville was in a three-way tie for 19th in Class 3A in the IHSA state golf tournaments, held over the weekend at various courses in the Bloomington-Normal area.

Here's a look at the results in each tournament:

CLASS 1A

Effingham St. Anthony Catholic repeated at state team champions in Class 1A at Prairie Vista Golf Club in Bloomington, shooting a two-day total of 612 to win the state title. Fulton was second with a 619, third place went to Port Byron Riverdale with a 621, in fourth place was Rockford Lutheran at 629, with the Knights rounding out the top five with a 630.

The individual champion was Aiden Dorathy of Riverdale, who shot a two-day total of one-under-par 143 to win the championship medal, two shot ahead of second place Beau Eftink of Quincy Notre Dame Catholic, who had a 145. In third place was Peyton Serafin of Beecher, with a 146, Miles Van Prooyen of Elmhurst Timothy Christian was fourth with a 147, and four golfers --- Jacob Voss of Fulton, Max Satterfield of Chicago Francis Parker Catholic, Jake Guse of Rockford Lutheran, and Owen Vanzuiden of Fulton --- all tied for fifth with each firing a 148.

Oewn Moss led Mater Dei with a total of 151, while Maddox Rakers fired a 157, Will Kampwerth came up with a 160, Owen Musenbrock fired a 162, Bennett Moss came up with a 169, and Cooper Klay had a 176.

Among the local contingent, Carson Jones of Marquette Catholic had a two-day total of 158, Ryan Suhre of Metro-East Lutheran came up with a 161, and Father McGivney Catholic's Bradley Goodwin shot a 166. The Griffins' Henry Willenborg shot an 80 on the first day, and missed the cut.

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 2A

Ottawa Township won the team Class 2A crown at D.A. Weibring Golf Course in Normal, firing a two-day score of 609 to take the championship, with Benton a distant second at 616, Burlington Central was third at 620, Normal University was fourth at 621, ant Mt. Zion rounded out the top five with a 636. Jacksonville finished 10th with a 652.

The individual champion was Regan Konen of Aurora Marmion Academy, who tied fir first with Ben Patel and Owen Coniaris, both of West Chicago Wheaton Academy, all shooting a two-under-par 140, with Konen winning a sudden death playoff to claim the title. Connor Watson of East Peoria, and River Stilley of Benton tied for fourth, one shot behind at 141.

Florek tied for ninth with two other golfers --- Jacob Armstrong of Ottawa. And Mason Hubbard of Sterling --- all shooting a two-day set of 149. Will Stevens IV of Roxana, and Darren Klein of Mascoutah both came up with a 157.

CLASS 3A

In the Class 3A tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Club in Bloomington, Hinsdale Central took the team championship in a playoff with second place Evanston, with both shooting a 588, third place going to Winnetka New Trier, who had a team score of 589, in fourth place was Wheaton-Warrenville South, who had a 593, and Barrington rounded out the first five with a 616.

Liam Kelly of New Trier won a playoff with Kieran Low of Evanston after both tied for first with a four-under-par 140, with Dru Devata of Hinsdale Central and Issac Rumler of Moline tying for third with a 141 each, and Logan Keeter of New Trier rounding out the top five at 142.

Local golfers included Lewis, who had a 150, Sam Ottwell of Alton, who fired a two-day set of 151, and Eli Verning of Collinsville, who came up with a 157.

More like this: