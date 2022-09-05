GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School student Sam Chounarid recently presented a donation check to Gail Marchbanks from Kellsie’s Hope.

Sam organized a cornhole tournament on Aug. 13, 2022, to benefit this organization.

Kellsie’s Hope was started by Kellsie Marchbanks during her second round of cancer treatment. After her passing in June 2011 of Osteosarcoma, the Marchbanks family formed Kellsie’s Hope Foundation Inc, to celebrate the life of this remarkable young woman and to continue the work she started from her hospital bed.

The Kellise's Hope mission is to provide hope to families that have children suffering from cancer by offering support for trips and gifts that might otherwise be unattainable. We are also dedicated to raising awareness and funds to support childhood cancer research and support the education of healthcare providers with an annual nursing scholarship.

Kellsie’s Hope Foundation is an exempt organization as described in Section 501(c)(3) (download tax exempt letter) of the Internal Revenue Service Code: EIN 45-2623772. Corporation and individuals making donations to Kellsie’s Hope Foundation can be assured that their donations will help to make a child with cancer life a little easier and to support the goal of putting an end to childhood cancer.

