ALTON - Boost 101.9 FM to be exact. The local VBS being held at Killion Park at Salu all this week by the Salvation Army – Alton Corps will feature an appearance by the “road crew” from Boost 101.9 FM on Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

According to Lt. Teri Ellison, “We have had a wonderful week of VBS so far, and each evening we have seen more and more young people from the surrounding community come join in the festivities.” Ellison continued, “On Tuesday evening we had Officer Brenner with the Alton Police Department K9 Unit do a demonstration for us, and on Wednesday evening we had a wonderful demonstration by the Alton Fire Department.”

Each evening of VBS has featured a special program, time for games, a Bible Story, and a light evening meal. Lt. Teri Ellison shared, “It has been many years since the Salvation Army Church has had a presence in Killion Park and at the recommendation of some of our Upper Alton members, we just decided to take VBS outside of our building this year.” Ellison continued, “We thought to have a high energy music finale would be a perfect way to wrap up our week.”

For readers not familiar with Boost 101.9, think of it as “clean Top 40”. The station features Christian Hip Hop, Rock, Pop, EDM, and whatever else is hot right now. Artists like Lecrae, Skillet, Britt Nicole, Thi’sl, Thousand Foot Krutch, and Toby Mac are regularly featured on Boost. According to Neal Hopson, Boost 101.9 DJ, “We are really stoked to come to Alton on Friday.” Hopson added, “It is a great opportunity for us to continue to introduce metro-east listeners to our station, as well as, reinforce the many Boost 101.9 listeners that already hail from A-Town.” VBS attendees (and others who just happen to be hanging in the Park) will have an opportunity to meet members of the Boost 101.9 Team and give a listen to some of the music coming straight from the Boost 101.9 Van.

Anyone wishing to get more information about this week’s VBS, or information about the programs and ministries of the Salvation Army church may contact Lt. Teri Ellison at 618-465-7764.

“Everyone is welcome to attend our VBS” said Ellison. “Even if Friday will be your first day, we hope that you will come out and enjoy the music and build some relationships with young people you might not know.”

