ALTON – The Salvation Army is going to be kicking off this Christmas season at Lincoln Douglas Square on Friday, November 22, 2019. The community is invited to join The Salvation Army from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM. Come meet our Kettle Co-chairs John and Jayne Simmons and find out the campaign goal for this year.

“This is an opportunity for the Riverbend Area to come together this Christmas season and help those in the community,” said Lieutenant Lily Reinier of The Alton Salvation Army. “We want to do the most we can to help our community this season.”

The Salvation Army’s mobile feeding unit will be at the event to hand out refreshments. There will be a red kettle on site to collect donations to start off the Christmas season.

The Salvation Army Introduces “Kettle Pay”

Red Kettles in the Riverbend area now offer digital donation capabilities through Apple Pay and Google Pay

As America moves toward becoming a cashless society, The Salvation Army is making it easier for donors to give back during the Christmas season by making a gift with Apple Pay or Google Pay at the iconic Red Kettles.

The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs across the Riverbend Area, allowing shoppers to simply “bump” or use their phone camera to scan the QR code to make a digital donation.

Shoppers will be directed to a custom donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options. The funds will then be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone.

“Kettle Pay makes it even easier for donors to join The Salvation Army’s Fight for Good. It provides an opportunity for people to fight for those experiencing poverty by raising money for Salvation Army programs in our communities, including food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, and Christmas assistance for families in need,” said Lieutenant Lily Reinier of the Alton Salvation Army.

Now in its 129th year, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is one of the oldest and largest charitable campaigns in the world. Every year, the campaign raises millions of dollars to provide toys for kids at Christmas, clothes and shelter for the homeless, food for the hungry, after-school programs for kids, and other services to America’s most vulnerable populations year-round.

Your two hours can make a difference! If you would like to sign-up to ring the bell then visit RegistertoRing.com or call 618-465-7764 to secure your spot today.

