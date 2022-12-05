ALTON - The Salvation Army of Madison County is seeking members of local congregations to ring bells at their red kettles on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, designated "Local Churches Day" during the fundraising campaign.

Sign-up is online at https://registertoring.com/ for various locations in Alton, Godfrey, Bethalto, Wood River, Edwardsville, and Granite City.

"Choose as many days (not limited to December 13) for locations and shifts you want," Barb Hoelscher, who is co-chair of the kettle campaign in Madison County with her husband, Dr. John Hoelscher. "Help the needy in our community."

Barb continued and previously said: "The Salvation Army has been a steady, loving presence in our community for so very long and we are honored to help further their mission with this campaign."