ALTON - A musical act traveling from Minnesota will join in this year's Salvation Army Annual Come Alive Fall Outreach.

The event is an opportunity for the community to "pull back the veil, and see the goings on at the Salvation Army," Salvation Army Kettle Coordinator and Director of Community Outreach Greg Gelzinnis said. The event will be held at the Alton Salvation Army, located at 525 Alby. It will begin Friday night from 6-8 p.m. in the building's gym. Chili will be served, and music will be provided by the Ostrom Family from Minnesota.

The Ostrom family consists of parents Michelle and Joel and their five children; Joy, 14, Karina, 13, Julia, 11, Sophia, 8, and Bejmain, 6. All of them have musical talent, and play instruments such as fiddles, mandolins, stand-up bass, guitar and even a bit of Nordic clogging. They will perform Friday night and Saturday morning.

"Saturday, we blast things outside from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.," Gelzinnis said. "We'll have hot dogs, food and drink."

Music will be provided on Saturday by the Ostroms from 11 a.m.-noon, and local contemporary praise group Nevr2L8 will follow them. After their set, the Ostrom Family will join Nevr2L8 for what Gelzinnis described as a "reprise" with both groups playing together.

"I think it will be awesome for the community to join together for some fall fun," he said. "Everyone should come and bring their friends."

The outreach weekend will conclude with a worship service conducted by Joel Ostrom at 11 a.m. Sunday.

