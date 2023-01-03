JERSEYVILLE - New Jersey County Sheriff’s Deputy Sally Arbuthnot has set her goals high in her professional life and after six years as a correctional officer, she has moved to another level as a patrol deputy. Sally has made history again as she is the first female sheriff's deputy in Jersey County. She was the first female correctional officer before that appointment.

Sally said she is very excited to be in her new position, and she also was thankful for the experience she received as a correctional officer.

Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns said Sally has done everything she has been asked to become a deputy on the road.

“Deputy Arbuthnot has made an effort to do extra training to reach her goal and has made it in exemplifying fashion. I am very proud of her accomplishments and the Jersey County community and others in the sheriff’s office embrace her and support her.”

Sally said her boyfriend and her boyfriend's daughter, Bailee, have both been very supportive of her new endeavor. Bailee said she thinks it is “very cool and brave” for Sally to be the first female Jersey County sheriff’s deputy.

Sally said her grandmother, also named Sally, died before she graduated from the police academy, but was always her No. 1 fan and biggest supporter.

“I am proud to have come so far with her always believing in me and having her with me everywhere I go now,” she said. “She helped me get through college and many tasks down the road before she passed. She was a great mentor and supporter.”

Sally commended her sister - Abigail Tandy - for always being a big supporter of her and just her family in general.

“My mother and family have overall always been very supportive and the sheriff’s department is like a big family and has always been supportive.”

She also thanked former Sheriff Mike Ringhausen for the sheriff’s deputy appointment and the new Sheriff Nick Manns for all his support. Sheriff Ringhausen said he was very proud of Sally and both the present sheriff and former sheriff believe she will do an exceptional job in the new capacity.

Sally graduated from Jersey Community High School and Lewis and Clark Community College with a criminal justice degree.

“I was the first female correctional officer, and now I am the first female sheriff’s deputy,” Sally said. “I am proud of that.”

