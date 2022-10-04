ST. LOUIS – Salads 2 Your Door is announcing plans to donate its proceeds from the month of October to Chabad of Chesterfield. This nonprofit organization serves as a welcoming hub for Jewish members of the greater St. Louis community regardless of their affiliation, religion, status, or orientation.“Chabad of Chesterfield helps people live their best life, and Salads 2 Your Door helps people eat well with healthy items on their menu, making our mission and philosophy align,” said Rabbi Avi Rubenfeld, Director of Chabad of Chesterfield. “The support from Salads 2 Your Door has allowed us to help many more people over the past four years, and for that, we are extremely grateful.”

Funds raised will go toward their Bowl of Love program, which delivers Chicken Matzo Ball Soup, traditionally known as Jewish Penicillin, to people not feeling well or in need of a pick-me-up. The majority of the work Chabad of Chesterfield does is fostering Jewish awareness, knowledge, and practice through outreach, education, and social services.

Founded in 2004, this nonprofit organization helps thousands of people each year. Chabad of Chesterfield serves the Chesterfield, Ballwin, and Wildwood areas, and is one of five affiliates of the Chabad of Greater St. Louis. For more information about Chabad of Chesterfield, please visit https://www.chabadofchesterfield.com/.

