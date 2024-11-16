ALTON - 25 years ago, the December edition of "The Old Cathedral" Saints Peter and Paul parish newspaper was able to predict the future when it ended an article about the very first Christmas Bazaar with the following: "Before the day was over dozens of people had begun talking about the Second Annual Old Cathedral Christmas Bazaar. The thought of this becoming a tradition in our Parish, was perhaps as gratifying as the end result of the initial event." Little did they know that the tradition would carry on for 25 years.

Plans are currently underway for the 25th annual Christmas Bazaar to be held at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Alton on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. With the exception of the COVID year, this marks the 25th consecutive year for the Bazaar. The Bazaar vendors, bake sell, breakfast and lunch and other activities are held in the gymnasium behind the church while the school building is used for display of the Granny’s Attic merchandise.

The Bazaar event was originally established in support of the Parish’s St Vincent DePaul Society and then in support of the school prior to its closing in 2019. Currently, funds raised from the Bazaar are used in support of the church’s ‘Helping Hands’ organization to assist the needy in the Alton Godfrey communities.

The Bazaar event is the work of multiple chairpersons and parishioners. Dale Henderson is head chef for the breakfast being served from 9-11 a.m. Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy or a sausage biscuit. Lunch served from 12-2 p.m. will include Dale’s famous chili, chicken noodle soup, yip yips, hot dogs, and smash burgers.

A big attraction for the bazaar again this year is the ladies Altar Society Bake sale with homemade baked goods at reasonable prices. There is also a Granny’s Attic Sale being held in the school building where you are sure to find many unique items donated for resale by parishioners and priced for quick sells.

There will be many crafters and artisans available including pottery, flower arrangements, Christmas ornaments, jewelry, knitting and artwork. To satisfy your palate, there is homemade fruitcake, apple butter, peanut and cashew brittle.

Finally, there will be a large basket raffle, silent auction, and a $1,000 raffle with the winner drawn at 6:30 p.m. The silent auction includes major items such as a large outdoor Skyfort II playset valued at over $2,000, a 75-inch TV, dinner for six at Gentelin’s on Broadway in Alton, Fox Theater tickets for "Some Like it Hot," a night at the Marquette Lodge, collectable numbered plates, Ashton Drake Doll, St. Louis Cardinals baseball tickets, and more.

