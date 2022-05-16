ST. LOUIS - The Saint Louis Zoo announced today that effective Monday, May 23, it will no longer limit attendance and guests do not need reservations. Extended summer hours also currently are underway and we hope that you enjoy the next Zoo visit.

Now through May 22, reservations can be made up until 15 minutes before the scheduled Zoo closure on the day of your visit, if the date is not sold out. Please note the Zoo's closing time on the day you wish to visit before making your reservation.

If reservations are sold out, please check back periodically, as additional reservations may become available.

The Zoo made a statement that said: "We don’t want to turn anyone away from enjoying the Zoo whenever they want to visit." Zoo officials also said visits to the legendary institution will remain free of charge.

The Zoo will release a limited amount of reservations approximately one hour prior to posted opening time on sell-out days to best accommodate guests unable to secure advance reservations.

https://www.stlzoo.org/visit/zoo-reservations

Summer Hours

May 13 through August 14

Prairie Farms Dairy Summer Zoo Weekends

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Sunday* through Thursday *Zoo opens at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 22 (Make Tracks through the Zoo) *Zoo closes at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, May 25, June 22, July 27 (Night at the Zoo ticketed event)

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Friday** and Saturday **Zoo closes at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 17 (A Zoo Ado ticketed event)

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Memorial Day Weekend (Friday through Monday, May 27-30)

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Independence Day (Monday, July 4)

August 15 through September 2

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily* *Zoo closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 18 *Zoo closes at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24 (Jammin' at the Zoo ticketed event)



September 3 through 5 — Labor Day Weekend

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.