ST. LOUIS – The Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri (GSEM) are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Saint Louis University (SLU) to provide a new scholarship opportunity for Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri who wish to pursue higher education as part of the ADVANCE HER© Leadership Movement Program.

Starting in fall 2026, the scholarship program will provide opportunities for GSEM Girl Scout high school graduates who enroll at SLU to receive a minimum of a $30,000 renewable scholarship. This is GSEM’s fifth collegial partnership and largest scholarship opportunity to date available through the Girl Scouts’ newly implemented ADVANCE HER© Leadership Movement Program to promote academic and professional development to succeed in college and beyond.

To be eligible for the GSEM-SLU renewable scholarship award, students must:

Meet SLU’s admission standards

Maintain full-time student status (completion of at least 24 credit hours annually)

Maintain a 2.75 cumulative GPA or higher

Must enroll the same year they complete high school

As part of this scholarship, SLU will provide personalized campus visit days, FAFSA workshops, and holistic support from academic advisors. Qualifying Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri will also have access to SLU’s EXPeriential Learning Program to sharpen their 21st-century skills. GSEM and SLU will collaborate closely to monitor participating students’ academic performance, ensuring they receive the support needed to complete their degree.

"Saint Louis University's generous commitment to the largest scholarship in the history of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri’s newly implemented ADVANCE HER© Leadership Movement Program is nothing short of transformative,” said Dr. Natissia Small, GSEM CEO. “This unprecedented support not only opens doors for young women to pursue higher education but also dismantles barriers, creating opportunity and access to pursue and achieve degree completion. We are committed to empowering girls by equipping them with the essential tools, self-assurance, and powerful abilities they need to excel and lead with impact in today’s workforce. By investing in Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, SLU is helping to develop the next generation of leaders who will drive innovation and social mobility within our communities.”

The agreement represents an opportunity for Saint Louis University to help young women achieve their academic and career goals.

"We are so pleased to announce these scholarships to support Girl Scouts who are pursuing their degrees at Saint Louis University,” said Robert Reddy, interim vice president of enrollment management. “SLU’s Jesuit mission calls us to educate the whole person and serve humanity, values which align closely with those of the Girl Scouts.

“We know that Girl Scouts are poised to make a positive difference in the world, and Saint Louis University is committed to helping these leaders thrive.”

Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri is committed to promoting post-secondary planning to support the interests of all girls served, and create innovative and relevant opportunities that complement the mission of Girl Scouting for all girls.

