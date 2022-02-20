MAPLEWOOD, MO – Saint Louis Closet Co. donated $3,176.00 to the Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment of St. Louis (CARE STL) through their monthly giveback effort Closets for a Cause. Funds raised for the nonprofit will go toward their CARE Emergency Medical Fund, which pays for specialty veterinary care or diagnostics for rescue animals.

This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout January 2022. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $74,899.09 to multiple local nonprofits.

CARE STL operates as an open administration no-kill shelter, where they never turn away an animal in need. Each year, they have approximately 3,000 adoptions and provide about 500 families that cannot afford pet care with vaccines, microchips, and wellness exams at little to no cost. The nonprofit is located in St. Louis City and has a foster program and adoption services to connect animals with people in the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

Each month, a new charity is selected, and February’s selection is the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

More like this: