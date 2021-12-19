MAPLEWOOD — Through their giveback program, Closets for a Cause, Saint Louis Closet Co. donated $3,129.44 to St. Louis Arc. Their donation will go directly toward the nonprofit’s Employment Services program to help people with disabilities prepare to enter the workforce. This program offers in-person classes and training for job skill development, mock interviews, life skills, interpersonal communication, one-on-one job coaching, and pre-employment training.

This donation amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout November 2021. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $69,723.09 to multiple local nonprofits.

“The St. Louis Arc is extremely grateful to community partners like Saint Louis Closet Co., who actively seek out opportunities to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities,” says Mark A. Keeley, St. Louis Arc President, and CEO. “By hosting this fundraiser, Saint Louis Closet Co. will be helping our participants develop job skills, gain and maintain meaningful employment, and be fully included in their community. We salute Saint Louis Closet Co. for their commitment to making St. Louis a better place to live.”

Since 1950, St. Louis Arc has been empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families to lead better lives by providing a lifetime of high-quality services, family support, and advocacy. Each year they support more than 4,500 people throughout the St. Louis metro area.

Each month Saint Louis Closet Co. selects a different local charity to benefit from their giveback program. December’s selection is Toys for Tots. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com

