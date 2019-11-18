ST. LOUIS – As part of its commitment to investing in the community and a focus on growth, Saint Louis Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Justin Huneke as Metro East Community President.

Huneke will be responsible for leading and growing the Edwardsville market. With nearly two decades of banking experience, Mr. Huneke most recently served as Community Bank President, for Bank of Springfield in Glen Carbon. Prior to that, he was a top mortgage producer at The Bank of Edwardsville. He is highly respected in the community and is deeply rooted in the Edwardsville a community.

“Justin is a proven leader who shares our values and commitment to the community. He has built his reputation on relationships and trust, which is critical to how we do business. We are delighted with the confidence he has shown in Saint Louis Bank, stated Travis Liebig, the Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer Huneke received his B.S. in Management from SIU Edwardsville.

Huneke is a board member of Allison’s Friends of Hope, Chairman of the Greater Gateway Association of Realtors Golf Tournament, a member of Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville, a member of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, and resides in Edwardsville, Illinois with his wife Kristi and his three children. About St. Louis Bank Founded in 2005, St. Louis Bancshares, Inc., is the holding company for St. Louis Bank and has $438 million in assets. Targeting the needs of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals, St. Louis Bank engages in a range of community and commercial banking services.

The Bank is headquartered in Town and Country, Missouri. To learn more, visit: www.stlouisbank.com.

