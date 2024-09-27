GLEN CARBON - Saint Cecilia’s Knights of Columbus in Glen Carbon is hosting its annual Music Trivia Night on Oct. 19, 2024. This fundraiser replaces the Tootsie Roll Drive. It is to raise funds for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The music questions will include all genres of music. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $200 for a table of eight. There will be a 60/40 drawing and many gift baskets will be raffled.

There will also be a cash payout for first, second, and third place. This is a B.Y.O.B event. Food and snacks may be brought as well.

For more information or to reserve a table, please call or text Dan Robertson at 618-696-6871 or Phil Gonzales at 618-691-8425. St. Cecilia’s Church is located at 155 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois. Please join them for a night of fun, music, and prizes!