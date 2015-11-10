ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation annual Holiday Book Fair is set for November 23 and 24, on the campuses of both OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center and OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital.

Book Fair hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building Auditorium at 815 East Fifth Street and in the Cafeteria at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, #1 Saint Anthony’s Way. Shoppers can visit either location on both days to make their purchases.

Filled with holiday gift ideas, the Book Fair features more than 100 new books and gifts for all ages available for immediate purchase, including New York Times Best Sellers, award-winning children's books, educational/reference books and popular cookbooks. Discounts range from 40 to 70 percent off retail prices.

For information about the Book Fair, call OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 618-463-5168.

