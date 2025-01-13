EDWARDSVILLE — A sensor issue triggered fire alarms at Edwardsville High School (EHS) shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, prompting an immediate evacuation of students and staff.

Edwardsville School District 7 said: "In line with established safety protocols, all individuals in the building exited as the Edwardsville Fire Department conducted an inspection. The incident concluded without any reported danger to those present.

“Please be assured that at no time was there any danger to students or staff. Following the inspection, students and staff were allowed to return to the building."

School administrators expressed appreciation for the cooperation and patience of the EHS community during the incident.

The administrators noted that students and teachers displayed impressive flexibility and adaptability in maintaining safety throughout the evacuation process.

