O'FALLON - A defensive safety and a 12-yard touchdown pass from Kendrick Lyons to Zaiden Kelley were the bright spots for Granite City as O'Fallon took a 29-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat the Warriors 54-9 in the football season opener for both teams Saturday afternoon at OTHS Panther Stadium.

The game was originally set for Friday night, but was moved back to 10 a.m. on Saturday, because of the tremendous heat wave that rolled into the St. Louis area this past week. The game was further delayed until 3:30 p.m. due to heavy thunderstorms that went through the area early Saturday morning that broke the heat wave, but left conditions humid and muggy.

The Panthers started out very strong and built up their 29-0 halftime lead, eventually going to 51-0 in the third before the Warriors scored on a safety that made the score 51-2. O'Fallon kicked a field goal to make it 54-2 before Lyons hit Kelley with the 12-yard touchdown pass with about two minutes left in the third quarter to bring about the 54-9 final.

O'Fallon starts out 1-0, while the Warriors are 0-1 and will play at Marion in their week two contest as Granite begins its two-year trial run in the South Seven Conference. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

