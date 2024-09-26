JERSEYVILLE - Residents of Jerseyville can now safely drink their tap water again, according to an announcement from Illinois American Water on Thursday morning, Sept. 26, 2024.

"The boil water order has been lifted in Jerseyville," Terry Mackin, a communications representative for Illinois American Water, said. "It was issued Tuesday night."

The boil order, which was put in place as a precautionary measure, required residents to boil their water before use to ensure it was safe for consumption.

Illinois American Water has since conducted additional tests and confirmed that the water supply meets all safety standards. The lifting of the boil order indicates that the water is now free from harmful bacteria and safe for all uses.