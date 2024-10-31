O'FALLON — As October is winding down, the caring clinicians at Hospital Sisters Health System’s (HSHS) Women and Infants Centers remind the community, especially new parents, that it is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Month and want to stress the practice of safe sleep habits to reduce the risk of SIDS.

Unsafe sleep is a leading cause of death for children one year old and younger. In 2022, there were about 3,700 sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUID) in the United States, and 1,529 of those deaths were from SIDS. In 2021, non-Hispanic black infants were more than four times as likely to die of SUID then non-Hispanic white or Hispanic infants.

Safe sleep practices are ways to make sure babies are as safe as they can be while sleeping to prevent SUID and SIDS. Medical experts recommend following the ABCs of safe sleep practices until babies turn one:

A lone – Babies are safest when they sleep alone, with no blanket, bumpers or anything else in the crib with them, and not sleeping with their parents.

lone – Babies are safest when they sleep alone, with no blanket, bumpers or anything else in the crib with them, and not sleeping with their parents. B ack – Babies should always be placed on their backs to sleep at nighttime and for naps.

ack – Babies should always be placed on their backs to sleep at nighttime and for naps. C rib – Babies should sleep in a crib, bassinet or portable play yard with a firm, flat mattress and fitted sheet.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We educate all of our parents on safe sleep habits,” said Debbie Martin, APRN, NNP-BC, a neonatal nurse practitioner with HSHS Medical Group’s Nursery Program at HSHS St. Joseph’s Women and Infants Center. “Babies should be laid down to sleep on their backs until they are old enough to roll over and have enough neck strength to turn their heads from side-to-side. Also, babies should sleep alone in a crib with a firm mattress free of blankets, bumpers, stuffed animals or any other crib items.”

The HSHS hospitals located in Southern Illinois hold a variety of accreditations for teaching and providing safe care to those who deliver at these locations, including:

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon was recognized and recertified as a Gold Cribs for Kids® Infant Safe Sleep Hospital in August 2024 by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program, which was created by Cribs for Kids.

St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care, recognizing their integrated, coordinated, patient-centered care for complicated and uncomplicated pregnancies and births. Safe sleep practices are also taught in St. Joseph’s prenatal classes.

“It can be hard to stay awake with your baby for those late-night feedings,” says Amanda Schaefer MSN, RN, Manager of Women and Infants Center at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. “If you think you’re likely to fall asleep, remove bedding or other objects from the area. Consider setting an alarm for every few minutes, listening to a podcast, or asking your partner to stay awake with you.”

For more information on safe sleep habits, visit the American Academy of Pediatrics web site at aap.org.

For more information about services available at all HSHS locations, visit hshs.org.

More like this: