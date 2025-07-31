SPRINGFIELD – As students close out summer break and begin shopping for school supplies, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that applications are now being accepted for the Safe Routes to School program. The program provides funding for projects that make walking, biking and rolling to school a safer option for students, encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle from an early age.

“Safe Routes to School improvements not only give kids safe, healthy choices to get to school, but they strengthen entire communities,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. “We encourage our local partners to apply and look forward to seeing another round of impressive community-led projects.”

Administered by IDOT using federal funds, Safe Routes to School advances projects that improve safety and reduce traffic – as well as related fuel consumption and air pollution – in areas around schools from kindergarten through high school. The new grant cycle will distribute a total of $12 million, with a maximum award of $250,000. Projects may include new sidewalks, traffic-calming measures, bicycle facilities, public education and outreach programs, and improvements that increase accessibility for those with disabilities.

Successful applications will demonstrate how the projects encourage students to walk, bike or roll. Eligible applicants include school districts, local governments, planning organizations and nonprofit associations. Preference will be given to schools with higher percentages of low-income students and students with disabilities.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 13, with awards announced in the spring. For more information on the program, including selection criteria and how to register for webinars that will assist in the application process, visit the Safe Routes to School homepage at https://idot.click/SRTS or email DOT.SafeRoutes@illinois.gov.

The grant opportunity is yet another way IDOT under Gov. JB Pritzker is working to grow and enhance active transportation in Illinois communities. Under the last Safe Routes to School funding cycle, IDOT awarded $9.8 million to support 47 projects statewide.

